From the courts: Cases heard at Reading and Slough Magistrates Court

A WOKINGHAM woman has been given a community order after being found guilty of harassment.

Sarah Louise Llewellyn, 44 and from Minden Close, had pleaded not guilty to the charge. The court found that she had met her victim twice, but texted and telephoned him many times, and as well as sending ‘numerous’ emails and posts on social media.

Under the terms of her community order, she made refrain from contacting, directly or indirectly, her victim, or attending an address in Cardiff. This order lasts until February 20, 2023.

She must also undertake 20 days community service, pay £775 costs and £85 to victim services.

A WINNERSH man has been given six points on his licence for driving without a licence.

Jonathan Charles McCartan, 32 and from Grovelands Park, was stopped by police on April 26 last year on Reading road.

He was found not guilty of a second charge – that he was unfit to drive through drugs – this was dismissed by Reading Magistrates Court when he appeared on February 24.

In addition to his six points, McCartan was fined £100, and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 to victim services.

A 45-YEAR-OLD from Wokingham has been given a six-point penalty on his licence for driving along the A4 Bath Road without due care and attention.

Wael Shaaban Abdelsamie El-Dali, from Foxglove Close, was stopped by police on November 12 last year.

In addition to the penalty, he was fined £1,372, and ordered to pay £85 costs and £137 to victim services. His case was heard at Slough Magistrates Court on February 24.

A WOODLEY woman has been banned from driving for 13 months.

Ann Caroline Mahon, 36 and from The Beeches, was stopped by police on the B383 Chobham Road and A30 London Road in Sunningdale on February 9 last year, while she was disqualified from driving.

She was also driving without insurance. Mahon had denied both charges, but Reading Magistrates Court found her guilty on February 25.

In addition to her ban, she was given a 15-day community order, ordered to pay costs of £775 and £90 to victim services.

A WINNERSH motorist has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Lee David Brown, 32 and from Calver Close, was stopped on the Winnersh Relief Road on Christmas Eve last year.

A breath test found that he had 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Police also found that he had been driving without insurance.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to attend a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on January 29.

For drink driving, he was fined £80, for the insurance charge he was fined £100 and for failing to appear in court, he was fined £50. He also has to pay £85 costs and £32 to victim services, at a rate of £10 per week.

A WOMAN who stole meat from Marks & Spencers in Woodley has been given a six-month conditional discharge.

The value of the hail was £193.93, and was taken by Shelia Judy Coffey on September 11 last year.

The 51-year-old from Russell Street, Reading, pleaded guilty to the theft when she appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on February 26.

She also pleaded guilty to failing to appear at Reading Magistrates Court on September 26.

Coffey was fined £50 and ordered to pay £40 costs and £21 to victim services.

A FINCHAMPSTEAD woman has pleaded guilty to string of thefts, and given a community order of 35 days.

Victoria Hawthrone, 47 and from Arnett Avenue and also Nash Grove Lane, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on February 26, where she admitted to:

Stealing 13 bottles of whisky and gin, cans of gin and tonic and food items from Waitrose in Twyford on January 26

Stealing alcohol wirth £143 from Waitrose in Woodley on February 16

Stealing various items worth £847.58 from Tesco, Wokingham on February 2

Stole alcohol to a value unknown on February 17 from Tesco, Wokingham.

Hawthorne, who is also known as Nicola Elkins, had her guilty plea taken into account when imposing sentence. In addition to the community order, she was ordered to pay compensation of £143.

A YOUNG motorist who drove under the influence of alcohol has been banned from getting behind the wheel.

Tanzeel Ahmed, 21 and from London Road, Earley, was stopped by police on Wilderness Road on February 9.

A breath test revealed that he had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Police also found that he was driving without insurance or a licence.

His driving ban will be reduced by three months if he takes a safe driving course.

Ahmed was also fined £212, and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 to victim services.

A 40-YEAR-OLD from Woodley was banned from motoring for 17 months after being stopped for drink driving.

Darren John Arthington, from Drovers Way, was stopped by police on Wokingham Road on February 11.

A breath test revealed that he had 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Arthington was fined £101, ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 to victim services.

His driving ban will be reduced by 17 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.