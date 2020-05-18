From the courts: Cases heard at Reading and Slough Magistrates Court

A MAN from Finchampstead who broke into a home has been placed under curfew until he has been sentenced.

David John Guest, 26 and from Roycroft Lane, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on March 2.

He had been trespassing with intent to steal at an address in Arnett Avenue on March 1.

As a result, Guest must live and sleep daily between the hours of 10pm and 7am at his Roycroft Lane address, and he must not enter Arnett Avenue.

DRIVING without insurance has seen a Sindlesham man given six points on his licence.

Kadir Kilic, 34 and from Alder Mews, was stopped by police on Winnersh Relief Road on August 9 last year. Although he had pleaded not guilty, Reading Magistrates Court found him guilty in absence on March 2.

Kilic was fined £350, ordered to pay £250 costs and £35 to victim services.

A READING teenager has been given a community order after stealing alcohol from the Finchampstead Co-op.

Gerard McDonagh, 19, admitted taking the booze, worth £36.78, from the store on February 8 this year.

He was ordered to pay £18.39 compensation, £85 costs and £90 to victim services.

He must also undertake 80 hours of community service in the next 12 months.

McDonagh also admitted stealing tools from a vehicle in Woodley on February 20, and, on the same date, attempting to steal tools from a vehicle in Winnersh.

BEING in possession of Class B drugs has seen a Wokingham man given a community order.

David Johnson, 18 and from Molly Millars Lane, admitted three offences when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on March 3:

Being in possession of ketamine on November 6, 2018

Being in possession of cannabis or cannabis resin on February 7, 2019

Being in possession of cannabis on November 6, 2018, with intent to supply.

For these offences, Johnson was ordered to surrender the drugs and undertake 80 hours of community service.

He must also pay £85 costs and £85 to victim services at a rate of £50 per month.

AN EARLEY man has been banned from getting behind the wheel after being caught drug driving.

Leon Florenzous Sofroniou, 51 and from Ramsey Close, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on March 3.

He had been stopped by police on January 20 on Whitley Wood Lane in Reading, and found to have three wraps of cocaine, a class A drug, on his possession. A test revealed that he had Benzoylecgonine – a form of cocaine – and Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinolin – a form of cannabis – in his bloodstream.

He was banned from driving for 18 months. For possession of cocaine, he was fined £120, for the drugs in his bloodstream he was fined a total of £360. Sofroniou must also pay £600 costs and £48 to victim services, as well as forfeiting the drugs.

DRINK DRIVING has earnt a Winnersh man a driving ban.

Matthew Robert Hay, 44 and from Azalea Close, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on March 4.

He had been stopped on February 15 on Calver Close, Winnersh. A breath test revealed that he had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Hay is banned for 20 months, but this will be reduced by 20 weeks on completion of a safe driving course. He was also fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and pay £32 to victim services.

A MAN who drove through Grazeley while over the drink drive limit has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 20 months.

Aaron Lee Walker, 56 and from Hemel Hempstead, was stopped by police on February 14. A breath test revealed that he had 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. His ban will be reduced by 20 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

Walker was fined £120, and must pay £85 costs and £32 to victim services.

DRIVING while over the limit has seen a Woodley man banned for 13 months.

Kevin Holmes, 59 and from Comet Way, was stopped by police on February 19, on Comet Way.

A breath test revealed that he had 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

His ban will be reduced by 13 weeks on completion of a safe driving course. He has also been fined £333, ordered to pay costs of £85 and £32 to victim services.

A PAVING company that failed to pay its road tax was found guilty in absence by Reading Magistrates Court.

Terra Firma Paving where not present when the court made its ruling on March 6, and relates to a charge made on July 18 last year. The company, based at Pineridge Farm, Nine Mile Ride, was fined £220, ordered to pay £21.67 back duty and costs of £200.

AN ARBORFIELD man admitted to driving while disqualified.

Richard Colin Denis Foote, 40 and from Mabett Close, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on March 9.

He pleaded guilty to driving along Whitley Wood Lane in Reading on September 15 last year, while disqualified from holding a driving licence, and without insurance.

Foote was fined £346, ordered to pay £85 costs and £34.60 to victim services.

He is banned for nine months.

AN EARLEY man who was stopped in Reading last year with a knife and drugs in his possession has been given a community order.

Malcolm Richard William Jack, 25 and from Little Horse Close, was in Wilton Road

on February 11 last year.

Officers found in his possession a quantity of cannabis, as well as a Stanley knife. Jack pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates Court on March 10.

He must undertake 35 days of community service, pay £85 costs and £85 to victim services.

A WOODLEY woman was given a 12-week suspended jail sentence for drink-driving while disqualified.

Tanna Jeannete Singh, 40 and also known as Hannah Brooks, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on March 10, where she pleaded guilty to drink-driving along Colemans Moor Lane – where she lives – on March 5.

A breath test revealed that she had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Singh also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and the charge of driving while disqualified.

Magistrates deemed the offence was serious because Singh had a previous conviction. She was given the sentence which has been suspended for two years.

In addition to the 12-week sentence for drink-driving, she received an eight-week suspended sentence for driving while disqualified.

Singh must also pay £122 to victim services and £85 costs at a rate of £5 per week. and has had her licence banned for five months.