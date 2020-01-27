FROM THE COURTS: Cases heard at Reading and Slough Magistrates Court

• A WOKINGHAM motorist has been banned from driving for 26 months after being stopped for drink driving.

Marius Andriescu, 31 and from Clifton Road, was stopped in Rose Kiln Lane, Reading on November 27. A breath test found that he had had 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliletres of breath.

Reading Magistrates Court heard Andriescu, who is also known as Marius Iordache, pleaded guilty on December 13.

His ban will be reduced by 26 weeks if he undertakes a safe driving course.

He must also undertake 100 hours of community service, pay £85 costs and £90 to victim services.

• A MAN from Three Mile Cross was found guilty of drink driving.

Jamie Ross Walker of Mereoak Park was stopped by police on November 29 on Basingstoke Road. A test showed that he had 47 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath.

The 33-year-old was banned from driving for 14 months, which will be reduced by 14 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

He was fined £350, ordered to pay costs of £85 and £35 to victim services.

• A MAN who stole a rucksack from the Wokingham branch of Burger King has been ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Alex Morris, 29 and from Eddleston Way in Tilehurst, appeared before Slough Magistrates Court on December 18, where he pleaded guilty of the crime, which took place on September 13 last year.

He was also found guilty of being drunk and disorderly in Reading November 9.

Morris must pay £5 a week.

• A FINCHAMPSTEAD man has pleaded guilty to a string of thefts.

Paul Anthony Sanchez, 30 and from Firs Close, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on December 19, where he admitted to:

Stealing a Nintendo Wii U worth £66.25 on May 15 from a home in Reading,

Stealing a blue Xbox controller and two games – FIFA 19 and Lego – from a home in Reading on May 20. These were worth £39.60,

Trying to sell goods for £39.60 and £50 cash in Reading, both on May 20.

Sanchez was ordered to pay compensation of £50 at a rate of £20 per month from March 19.

• AN EARLEY man has been banned from driving for 38 months and fined £500 for driving while over the limit.

Laurence Bowen McGuire, 30 and from Elm Road, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on December 19, where he pleaded guilty to driving while having 129 milligrammes of alcohol in his bloodstream. He had been stopped in London Road, Reading on August 24 last year.

His ban will be reduced by 38 weeks if he completes a safe driving course. In addition to the fine, he must pay £85 costs and £50 to victim services.

• A WOKINGHAM man has been fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 costs for two offences.

Steven Lloyd White, 34 and from Kingsbridge Cottages, appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on December 23.

He had denied stealing a bike worth £659 from Berkshire Cycles’ Woodley branch on September 3, 2018. Although Lloyd opted for a summary trial, he was found guilty in his absence on November 20 last year. Lloyd has to pay his fines by January 31 this month.

• AN ARBORFIELD woman has been ordered to wear an electronic tag until the end of next month after damaging a car worth £1,000.

Reading Magistrates Court found Amanda Brench, 47 and from Howell Close, guilty of the incident, which took place on February 14 last year.

On the same day, she assaulted a man related to the owner of the car.

Although Brench has pleaded not guilty when she appeared before the court on December 30, magistrates disagreed.

She was ordered to pay compensation of £100, costs of £500 and £85 to Victim Support. She is also banned from contacting the victim and their relatives, or walk along the footpath outside the address where the incident took place, to protect the family from

further conduct from the defendant which amounts to harassment or which will cause fear of violence.

Under the terms of her tag, Brench must be under curfew at her home from 6pm to 6am daily.

• A MAN has been banned from driving while over the alcohol limit.

Nerim Manica, 45 and from Colemansmoor Road in Woodley, appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on January 2, where he pleaded guilty to the charge. He had been stopped by police on December 7 in Queens Road, Reading.

A breath test revealed that he had 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The Albanian was fined £500, banned from driving for 12 months (reduced by three months on completion of a safe driving course) and ordered to pay £85 costs and £50 to Victim Services.

• AN EARLEY man has been banned from driving for 18 months after being stopped for drink driving.

On January 2, Reading Magi-strates Court heard that Jack Weatherley, 20 and from Turn-bridge Close, has been stopped on Lower Earley Way.

A breath test revealed that he had 65UG microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The ban will reduced by 18 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

He also has to pay £85 costs.