From the courts: cases heard at Reading and Slough magistrates courts

As published in The Wokingham Paper of January 30

A 29-YEAR-OLD man from Three Mile Cross was ordered to pay £350 in fines and banned from attending football matches for three years.

Christopher John Byrne, from Hartley Court Road, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words and behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Reading on August 31 last year.

His matchday ban prevents him from travelling abroad to see England play or from visiting the towns where any home England games are being played.

Byrne is also prevented from visiting the Madejski Stadium or immediate area three hours prior to kick-off or six hours after kick-off on any match days. A similar ban is in force for Reading town centre.

When Reading are playing away games, Byrne must not go within two miles of any stadium, town or city hosting the game, again for three hours before kick-off and six hours after.

Byrne is also banned from attending any Reading Football Club matches until 2023.

A TEENAGER from Wokingham has been ordered to undertake 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to three thefts.

Jamie Drablow, 19 and from Wiltshire Road, was sentenced at Reading Magistrates Court on January 9. He admitted handling a blue Vauxhall Astra on April 18, 2018. On April 16, Drablow stole lead worth £966.37 from two addresses in Shinfield.

For each offence, he was ordered to under community service within 12 months and pay costs of £185 plus £85 to victim services at a rate of £100 per month.

A LONDONER has been banned from getting behind the wheel for a year after being stopped for drink driving in Lower Earley.

Alfie Hay Gavriel-Radford, 19 and from Toucan Close, Brent, was found to have 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when police tested him on Rushey Way on December 15 last year.

At a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on January 8, Gavriel-Radford was told his ban would be reduced by three months on completion of a safe driving course. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 to victim services.

DRIVING while over the limit has seen a Warren Row man banned for 20 months.

Alexis James Moutrey, 37 and from Warren Row Road, was stopped by police on Thursday, August 1 last year. He was on the A329 London Road in Bracknell.

A breath test revealed that he had 187 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Moutrey pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on January 9. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and £57 to victim services. The driving ban will be reduced by 20 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

A SHOPLIFTER has been given a conditional discharge for 18 months for stealing alcohol.

Paul Mark Connolly, 55 and from Ashridge Road in Wokingham, admitted the theft, worth £128, from the Wokingham branch of Tesco on November 16 last year.

When he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on January 8, he was ordered to pay £85 costs and £21 to victim services.

A PENSIONER who drove on Old Bath Road while under the influence of alcohol has been banned from driving for more than two years.

Keith George Sewell, 65 and from Colleton Drive, was stopped in Charvil on December 15 last year.

A police breath test found that he had 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Sewell pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on January 8. His 25-month ban will be reduced by 25 weeks on completion of a safe driving course.

He was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of community service and pay £90 to victim services.

A MAN who was caught in Wokingham with cannabis in his possession was fined £80.

Jeffery Malcolm Banning pleaded guilty when he appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on January 9. He had been stopped by police on September 25 last year.

The 49-year-old from Barbel Close, Lower Earley, was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 to victim services.

AN EARLEY man has been banned from driving for a year after failing to provide a specimen to police officers.

Martin Sweeney, 35 and from Tamarind Way, was stopped on December 20, and didn’t provide police with a breath test.

In addition to the driving ban – which will be reduced by three months on completion of a safe driving course – Sweeney was fined £615, ordered to pay costs of £85 and £61 to victim services.

Sweeney’s guilty plea was taken into account when his sentence was imposed by magistrates on January 9.