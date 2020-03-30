Front desks at Police Stations now closed across the Thames Valley

POLICE have closed their front desks indefinitely at Loddon Valley and Reading station in order to re-deploy the force elsewhere.

On Saturday, March 28 Thames Valley Police announced that the desks will be closed, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

They said: “To encourage people to self-isolate and to keep our staff safe, we are closing our police front counters.

“Front counter staff will be re-deployed to support the force in other areas of the business.

“Only those needing to answer bail or registered offenders that need to sign on can still visit Reading during normal opening hours.”

But the Reading desk will be closed for all other services.