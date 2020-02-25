Funding approved for village library in Twyford

FUNDING for a village library has been approved in the borough council’s latest budget.

It is hoped that the new Twyford library will use the old Polehampton Boys’ School as a venue.

After the meeting on Thursday, February 20, Liberal Democrat councillor, Stephen Conway posted about the approval on social media.

He said: “I can’t begin to say how happy this makes me. Many people in our village have put in a lot of effort over the years to secure our long-awaited new library.

“This has been a great community cause, and I am pleased to have played a part in keeping the hope alive. To see our dream come true is a very pleasurable moment.”

Borough council leader, John Halsall explained that funding approval is the next step in the right direction.

Speaking to Wokingham.Today, he said: “There are now various hoops to go through to make this happen.

“The next step is to come to an agreement on the lease with Polehampton Trust.

“Planning approval will not be quick and it is unlikely that much will happen before 2022. But the budget is a step in the right direction.

“The library is an initiative of this administration, and is very dear to my heart. As the councillor for Ruscombe, this wouldn’t be happening had I not championed it.”

In his social media post, Cllr Conway thanked those who had worked on the library project including Cllr John Halsall, Cllr Lindsay Ferris and Polehamptyon Trustee, James Fort.

He added: “A special thank you is due to Dave Turner, who tirelessly pressed the case for the old Polehampton Boys’ School building as a venue for the new library.”