Fundraiser raises more than £9,000 towards funeral costs of Wokingham town councillor

A FUNDRAISING campaign set up to help the family of a councillor who died suddenly last month has raised more than £9,000.

James Box, who served on Wokingham Town Council, was a much-loved member of the community and was just 46.

His niece, Jess Bignell, launched the crowdfunding campaign to support his wife and two children. It is to help them meet funeral costs.

In a post launching the appeal she wrote: “Everyone has been in complete shock about this devastating loss. Anyone who knew James knew that his family were his whole world, he absolutely adored them and they adored him.

“It’s really hard to put into words just how special James was, but anyone who knew him will tell you that he had such a zest for life.

“He campaigned tirelessly as a Labour councillor to try and help the community.”

The appeal aims to raise £9,000 in total, and has had more than 180 generous donors already.

Ms Bignell said that the funeral would take place out of the area, and costs would include flowers and the headstone.

“Due to covid restrictions only 20 people can be at the funeral, so it is immediate family only,” she said.

“But when restrictions are lifted further the Town Council have offered us the use of Wokingham Town Hall to hold a proper celebration of his life, so other people are welcome to come and pay respects and share memories of James.”

People donating have been full of praise for James.

One wrote: “(He was) a truly wonderful man in all ways. Will be very sadly missed”.

And another said he was always happy and helpful.

Annabel Yoxall added: “Shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden loss of James. He was a genuine and kind man who always made time for others. I hope he realised just how highly thought of he was by everyone who knew him.”

To donate, visit gf.me/u/yc97x4