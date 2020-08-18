Furniture company buys Octagon House close to John Nike Centre

BRITISH furniture company Danetti has bought Octagon House in Binfield.

The 16,000 sq ft office building was sold on behalf of private clients and sits opposite the John Nike Centre.

The buyer, Danetti, is a contemporary furniture brand who in recent years have seen significant growth.

The building will be used as their new headquarters with the ground floor being used as their first UK furniture showroom.

Neil Seager, Haslams joint disposing agent said: “We are pleased to have sold this property for our client.

“We are even more pleased to hear of a British company thriving despite Covid.

“While some companies are facing challenging times there will always be companies that benefit from structural change.”

The quoting price for the property was £3 million.

Fryer Commercial and Haslams acted jointly for the vendor and Steve Barrett at Hurst Warne acted for Danetti.