Gambian Sumas return to football action

A FOOTBALL CLUB In Gambia that have a special link with Wokingham & Emmbrook FC have returned to action for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

For several years, the Sumas have been donating football shirts to Junction BA Football Academy who play play their games in Gambia.

And the Wokingham-based football club sends out recycled shirts which can be used by their Gambian counterparts, with the latest shipment of shirts being sent out in the last few days.

As a result, Junction BA Football Academy are able to don the famous orange and black kit usually worn by the Sumas.

The strips must be lucky: the Gambian side have won their first match having returned to action.

FIRST HALF

In what was very tough and intense game, both teams were persistently patient in attack and in defence.

The first 15 minutes were hard on the Sumas as the opposition kept the pressure on.

But after 20 minutes, Sumas came good by dominating the game and continuing to attack well and created plenty of chances.

In the 26th minute Sumas opened the scoring with our first goal from Buba Fadia.

Sumas continued their momentum and pressed again to create another goal in the 39th minute from Zakaria Saine.

The opposition came back into the game after the Sumas had taken a 2-0 lead by creating many chances, one of which was a penalty, but the Suma’s goalkeeper made an outstanding save to preserve their lead going into the half-time break.

SECOND HALF

The second half was much smoother with both teams making lots of substitutions.

Both had great ball possession and created lots of chances,although there were tired legs for both sides.

However, the opposition were more dominant and persistent in the second half overall and in the 75th minute they scored a goal courtesy of Ebrima Ceesay.

Meanwhile the game continued with a higher tempo after BMC player netted until the 90th minute finally elapsed and the game ended 2-1 in Sumas favour.

Hopefully it won’t be too long before our Sumas are back on the pitch.