Gardening guru Terry Walton to host live Q&A tomorrow afternoon

GARDENING enthusiasts will connect for a special Q&A tomorrow afternoon.

The virtual session — taking place from 3pm — will see popular gardening expert Terry Walton respond to horticulture questions submitted by the public.

Commenting on his passion for gardening, which he looks forward to sharing with like-minded gardeners tomorrow, Mr Walton said: “Gardening provides my exercise in the beautiful open air. It gives me solitude if I need it or companionship on the allotments with like-minded people.

“It relieves my stresses and most of all provides me with fresh, tasty, wholesome food. In these worrying times, gardening provides my escape from reality for those precious hours.”

The event is organised by the Royal Voluntary Service and part of the wider programme Virtual Village Hall which includes weekly activities ranging from dance to meditation, baking and beatboxing.

Workshops are led by expert tutors, Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinators and volunteers, and some well-known faces from television shows including Masterchef and The Great British Sewing Bee. All sessions can be viewed on demand on the Virtual Village Hall YouTube channel.

Chief executive at Royal Voluntary Service, Catherine Johnstone CBE said: “Our volunteers run hundreds of clubs and groups in local communities which, with the support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery, support people to be social and active.

“Sadly, at this time, these activities can’t go ahead. Lockdown conditions are particularly tough for older people and those living alone and we want to offer something practical to relieve the sense of isolation and boredom that many will be experiencing.”

Ms Johnstone added: “Visitors to the Virtual Village Hall will find lots of activities that they might already enjoy doing as well as new things to try.”

For more information about the Royal Voluntary Service and their Virtual Village Hall programme log on to royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/VVH. And to join tomorrow’s garden Q&A and submit your questions to Terry visit www.facebook.com/groups/VirtualVillageHall/