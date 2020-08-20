GCSES 2020: Bulmershe staff thrilled with results earnt by its pupils

BULMERSHE staff said they are thrilled with the results that its GCSE pupils have received this year.

And the collaboration that the students have shown over the past five months reflects well on the school community.

Headteacher Amanda Woodfin said that while the Woodley school is proud of all of its pupils, some had some exceptional results.

These included:

Finley – achieved nine grade 9s and an a grade 8.

Eva – achieved eight grade 9s, a grade 8 and a grade 6.

Ella – achieved seven grade 9s and grade 8s for all her other subjects.

Stanley – achieved six grade 9s.

Scarlett – achieved five grade 9s.

Oliver – achieved five grade 9s.

Sai Prashansaa – achieved four grade 9s.

Amy – achieved three grade 9s.

Iris – achieved three grade 9s

Ellie, Liviya, Siraj, Max, Esme and Davide also achieved at least four grade 8s or above.

Ms Woodfin also highlighted Esme and Ramona who made the most progress since joining the school, making on average three grades of progress across their subjects.

And Liviya, Amy, Oliver, Jai-Vir, Hafzah, Daniyal, Scarlett, Alfie, Peter and Leonie all made two or more grades worth of progress across their subjects since joining the school.

This was, she said, a fantastic achievement.

Rebecca with her GCSE grades

She added: “Huge congratulations to our year 11, we are so proud of you.

“After such a challenging and unprecedented time, you should be so proud of yourselves.

“We are thrilled with your results and I would like to thank all the students, staff and parents for their hard work and support in gaining these results.

“The level of collaboration and determination shown over the past five months is a real reflection of our community.

“Well done all.”

Oliver celebrates at the Bulmershe School

With school due to reopen to all pupils in a couple of weeks time, preparations are being made for the new sixth form cohort to return to lessons.

“We look forward to welcoming Year 12 into our sixth form and thank them for their many contributions to school life here at Bulmershe,” Ms Woodfin said.

“For those that are leaving us, we wish you well with your next endeavours.”