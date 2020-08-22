GCSES 2020: First co-ed intake at Luckley House celebrate ‘excellent’ reports

ALMOST three quarters of students at Luckley House received GCSE grades of 7-9, with 10% of the pupils secured all 10 GCSEs at these grades.

This is the first of the school’s co-educational cohort, after it welcomed boys from 2015.

Students from Luckley House gathered for the first time since March to collect their results and celebrate their successes

Outgoing headteacher Jane Tudor was delighted with the results, which she felt were excellent.

In a statement, she said: “We have so much to celebrate with this group of students, the first intake to welcome boys to Luckley.

“All our Year 11 students have worked hard over the last five years to achieve these excellent results.”

This is the first time that boys attending Luckley House have received GCSE results – the school went co-educational in 2015

She continued: “Having faced the disruption to their exams with determination, using the time to start their A-level studies, they are very well set up for the next stage of their education.

“I am hugely proud of each of them and wish them all the very best in the future.”