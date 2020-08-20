GCSES 2020: Maiden Erlegh students congratulated for determination through pandemic

MAIDEN ERLEGH students have been congratulated for their amazing perseverance this year.

Headteacher, Paul Gibson said he is incredibly proud of what the “wonderful group of young adults” have achieved.

He said: “They were ready for their exams but this opportunity was sadly taken away from them by the global pandemic we are all facing.

Students celebrate results in the sunshine this morning, at Maiden Erlegh school

“However, they all stood up to this and took the new challenges they faced in their stride and the results that we are seeing today reflect their hard work, determination and resilience.

“We look forward to welcoming nearly 200 of these students back into our sixth form and for those that are moving onto other colleges or apprenticeships, we wish them the very best of luck and look forward to hearing about their continued success.”

Mr Gibson added: “I would like to thank the parents of this year group and the staff who taught them for their support of the school and the students, but most of all I want to say thank you and well done to our wonderful GCSE class of 2020 – you are all amazing.”