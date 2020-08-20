The Wokingham Paper

GCSES 2020: More than half of Reading School’s GCSE grades were a 9

by Phil Creighton0
Reading School
Reading School students celebrate their GCSE results in the sunshine

MORE THAN half of GCSE results at Reading School were the top grade of 9. 

And almost four in five grades were 9-8 – the equivalent of A* in the old marking system. 

All pupils at the school gained five grades 9-5 including English and maths. 

The good results kept coming: more than 99% of the candidates who entered received the English Baccalaureate.

The school said that the results reflect the quality of hard work that the students have undertaken over the past three years. 

Among those receiving results were Dylan D who said: “I’m very happy with the grades I achieved today especially those in geography, chemistry, maths and French.

“My grades mean I have been able to secure a place at Reading School Sixth Form which I am very pleased about as I feel as though it is the ideal place for me to continue my studies. 

“I hope to study maths, geography and French next year as I have found a new passion for studying everything that goes on in the world.”

The results pleased Reading School’s headteacher, Ashley Robson, who said that they showed the pupils’ resilience since the coronavirus pandemic in March.

“These results clearly give our students a firm foundation on which to build further success in the Sixth Form,” he said. 

“It is important to acknowledge the character and resilience they have demonstrated throughout their time at our school, especially during 2020. Thus we celebrate not only their fine examination results but also their commitment to Sport, STEM, public speaking, volunteering and developing a community ethos. 

“There is substantial evidence that the cohort value academic standards, but also care for people and the community. 

“Our Year 11 students have ably demonstrated their capacity to learn and serve and as a consequence have flourished.”

His views were echoed by the school’s head of sixth form, Mr Lloyd, who said he was excited about lessons resuming next month. 

“I look forward to welcoming all our students who will be enrolling to our sixth form, both current students and those joining us from other schools. 

“To those students who will be moving on, I sincerely hope that this is not goodbye; you will forever be a part of the Reading School family.”

