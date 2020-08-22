GCSES 2020: Nearly two-thirds of Reddam House grades judged to be 7-9

Nearly two-thirds of GCSE grades at Reddam House were 7-9 – the equivalent of A or A*.

It is the best set of results for the Sindlesham-based school, which continued to offer lessons throughout the lockdown by switching to online systems.

The school said that this enabled the Year 11 students to complete the courses and start some advanced learning ahead of September’s sixth form resumption.

And the school was delighted to be celebrating the results, which saw 38% graded at 8/9 (A* equivalent) and 63% at grades 7-9.

Among those celebrated were Bradley, who said: “I am extremely happy with my GCSE results, I worked really hard and I am glad that this has paid off.

“I am really looking forward to starting my A-levels at Reddam. I have been doing quite a bit of work over the summer to help me hit the ground running.”

Reddam’s principal, Tammy Howard, was thrilled with the grades.

“We could not be more delighted for this wonderful set of students, they have shown great emotional resilience and a desire to do well, working hard during lockdown to ensure that they are well prepared for the A-level courses,” she said.

“The results are a fitting end to their GCSE course and will stand them in good stead for their future.”

The school – which took over the Bearwood College site in 2015 – is now preparing for reopening next month.

“Coming after our extraordinary A-level results and university successes of last week, we are pleased to be welcoming these super students into our largest Sixth Form cohort yet,” said Mike Milner, Reddam’s head of senior school.

“With the excellent results across all subjects, students are well placed to enter the many fields of study we offer.”