GCSES 2020: Reading Blue Coat celebrate 52% of grades 9 and 8

STAFF AND pupils alike are celebrating 52% of grades awarded being an 8 or 9 at Reading Blue Coat School.

The school saw an overall pass rate of 99.9% and a 100% pass rate in English and maths.

Headmaster, Pete Thomas said: “I am delighted for the pupils. Their grades come from two years of effort and application and it is tremendous to see how this impacts the outcome.

“I have loved watching this year group throw themselves into life away from the classroom as much as time within it and I am excited to see all that their energy and talent will bring to their Sixth Form career here.”

Director of middle school, Mr Scott Yates, said: “I’m immensely proud of this year group. We were proud before they received their grades, and we’ll be proud afterwards.

“The only disappointment I feel for this year group is that they didn’t have the chance to run that race and prove themselves.

“We had high expectations of the year group; not just because of the high quality of work they have produced over the last three years, but because of their success in RS last year.”

The school, based in Sonning saw 12 of its 107 candidates achieve all 8 and 9 grades. Among those highest achievers was Oscar Mannering-Smith, who achieved eleven 9s and one 8.

He said: “I am really pleased about my grades. I admit to feeling a little relieved, given the recent news. Blue Coat were great at adapting to the situation and setting up remote learning and I have felt very well supported by my tutors and my classmates.

“I am heading out with my family for lunch out today and later I’m meeting friends to celebrate. I am hoping to pursue an aerospace engineering degree and my A-level choices are geared towards that.”

Grade Breakdown

Grade 9-8 (A*) 52.2% (2020) 41.3% (2019)

Grade 9-7 (A*, A) 78.8% (2020) 66.6% (2019)

Grade 9-6 (A*, A and B) 93.6% (2020) 85.7% (2019)

Grade 9-4 (Grade C and above) 99.9% (2020) 98.1% (2019)