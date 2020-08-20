GCSES 2020: Results show how committed and hardworking Abbey School students have been says headteacher

THREE-QUARTERS of GCSE grades achieved by Abbey School pupils were 9-8 – equivalent to an A*.

Students from both years 10 and 11 at the Reading-based school received their results, as well as the congratulations of the school’s staff.

Headteacher Will le Fleming said that the teenagers achieved an excellent set of results that were a testament to the effort and application that they had put in.

“The warmest congratulations to our committed and hardworking Upper and Lower V (Year 11 and Year 10) cohorts for attaining an excellent set of GCSE results,” he said in a statement.

“Following the government’s change of direction these grades are the higher of those generated by teacher assessment and those suggested by the standardised model and are therefore grades in which all can have confidence.”

He continued: “Exam students in 2020 have faced unprecedented challenges.

“Throughout we have added our voice to the many calling for the greatest possible fairness to all students as individuals.

“We express sympathy to students and families for the uncertainty they have faced.

“The way they have done so and have handled this constantly evolving issue is to be highly commended.”

And Mr le Fleming is now looking ahead to the new academic year, welcoming back many of the GCSE students for sixth form.

“Students have shown themselves to be robust, agile and capable young people able to move on fully equipped for their further studies at Sixth Form on International Baccalaureate (IB) or A Level courses,” he said.

“We look forward to welcoming our students back into School from September where we will once again witness, delight in and encourage their inquisitive approach to study.

“Sincere thanks go to our inspirational teaching staff. Their creativity and passion for their subjects engage our students throughout the School.

“This, coupled with the dedication to supporting girls either in the classroom or remotely, has been instrumental in achieving another strong set of examination results.”