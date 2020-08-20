GCSES 2020: Staff celebrate student success at Bracknell and Wokingham College

ALMOST 95% of students at Bracknell and Wokingham College taking full-time GCSE programmes or standalone maths and English GCSEs achieved a pass in their exams.

Many of the college’s GCSE students are learners who resit maths, English or both, to continue in education or progress their career.

These include mature students who need these GCSEs to progress in their careers, learners who may have missed the chance to go to university first time round and want to study at degree level and also part-time students who have studied GCSEs at evening classes.

Liam Thorburn, a 16-year-old full-time GCSE student, was one of the top performers at Bracknell and Wokingham College.

He is celebrating grade 9 in biology, chemistry and physics, grade 6 in maths and grade 5 in English. Liam, who was previously home-schooled had left his previous school after being bullied.

He applied to study at Bracknell and Wokingham College, following in his sister’s footsteps.

Mum, Joanne Thorburn, said: “Liam settled in very well at the college and we can only thank his tutors for that.

“Each subject tutor went out of their way with him to make sure he was up to date, as he had been home-schooled previously, and he just thrived.

“He has now just received his results and he got 9s in all three of his science subjects, which is what he had worked so hard for. I cannot thank every one of his tutors and the college enough for what they did for Liam.”

He will now study A-levels in biology, maths and physics at the college, with the aim of becoming a Microbiologist.

Joseph Bonney, a 19-year-old student from Wokingham decided to study his GCSEs at the college, while working part-time as a carer, after moving to the UK from Ghana.

He said he is thrilled with his grade 8 in sociology, grade 7 in biology and citizenship studies, 6 in maths and 5 in English.

He said: “I’m very happy with my results. Studying in the UK has been a new and different environment for me but I want to say a massive thank you to my teachers as if it wasn’t for them, I don’t think that I would have made it this year.

“My English wasn’t good before but over the year, my language has improved, and I have made a few friends too.

“I would definitely recommend the college to anyone who wants to study GCSEs.”

He will now go on to study A-levels in accountancy, business, maths and law at the college, with the aim of becoming an accountant or a financial solicitor.

Sally Dicketts CBE, chief executive of Activate Learning, who run Bracknell and Wokingham College, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone who is picking up the results they need today in their GCSEs.

“Many of our GCSE students are sitting their exams with us for a second time, or in the case of some of our adult learners for the first time.

“Today will decide whether they are able to progress into the next stage of their education or access an opportunity they might not otherwise have been able to.

“For everyone that’s managed to get what you need, I want to say a big well done. This hasn’t been the easiest of years in which to study, but your perseverance and commitment to your studies has got you to where you need to be.

“And for those who haven’t quite achieved what you’d hoped for, please don’t despair. We will be there to support you over the coming days and help you to get where you need.”