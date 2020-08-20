GCSES 2020: Teacher celebrate talented students at St Crispin’s School

TEACHERS at St Crispin’s are paying tribute to their Year 11 students today, as they receive their GCSE results.

Headteacher Ginny Rhodes said “The have been through some very challenging times with the Covid-19, leading to the closure of the school and the cancellation of the exams.

“As always, we are proud of the performance of our students.”

A special mention was given a number of students, including Ted Gilthero who achieved ten 9s. He will be studying Maths, History and Economics at A-level.

Ms Rhodes said: “Ted’s results were richly deserved and a reflection of a highly academic and talented student.”

Emma Pill and Holly Doel also achieved 7 grade 9s and 3 8s. Ms Rhodes said both girls were exceptionally hard working and wonderful assets to the school.

Ms Rhodes said Charlotte Brittain and Rachel Smith both worked fantastically hard throughout Key stage 4 to achieve 6 9s in their GCSEs.

A special mention also went to Emily Legg, Esme Jenkins, Caitlin Done and Lucy-Anne Meaning for their 9s, 8s and 7s.

Ms Rhodes added: “We are so very proud of all our students in Year 11 who have endured the turmoil of not only Covid-19 but the extraordinary period of change in the awarding of examinations.”