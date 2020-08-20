GCSES 2020: Waingels College students joined by teachers as they discover their grades

STUDENTS returned to Waingels College for the first time in weeks, so they could collect their GCSE results.

The Year 11 pupils kept a distance as they congratulated each other on their grades.

And the school’s principal, Tom Bartlett, was equally pleased.

“It was absolutely fabulous to see so many students today as they came to collect their results in the sunshine,” he said.

“There were, as always, some truly outstanding achievements, but after such a long forced absence, it was great to see so many smiling faces, and it was wonderful to see so many teachers were there to celebrate and support.

“Congratulations to everyone.”