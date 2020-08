PROFESSIONALLY-LED art classes will be coming to Beech Hill next month.

Taking place on Thursdays from 9.30am to 1pm from September 3, the sessions are hosted by Elizabeth Baldin and cover drawing, light and shade, colour and composition.

It will be held in the Memorial Hall in Wood Lane and places will be spread out to meet social distancing guidelines.

Places cost £22 per session. For more details, email: art@elizabethbaldin.co.uk