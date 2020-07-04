Get listening to Wokingham’s blossoming music scene with Wokingham Loves Music

WE’RE back with another collection of diverse music for you to enjoy – it’s all compiled by Chris Hillman from White Star Records.

It’s your chance to discover bands you’ve not heard of and to explore some tunes you’d never normally hear. Each and every track listed has some connection with Wokingham’s blooming music scene.

You can listen via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

1. The Paradox Twin – Planeta

This Reading-based band are celebrating the second anniversary of the release of their debut album, The Importance of Mr Bedlam on Wokingham-based White Star Records. Since the release of the album they have gained a worldwide reputation and have been nominated two years running at the prestigious Progressive Music Awards. As they can’t tour due to lockdown they will be celebrating the anniversary with a special gig on their Facebook page this coming Sunday, where they will be performing the whole album live at 5pm – www.theparadoxtwin.com

2. Spriggan Mist – Magical Ways

Chris asked local music photographer Andrew Merritt to pick a track from one of his favourite bands that he has photographed at a Wokingham gig and he chose this track from Bracknell-based Spriggan Mist.

The band with their magical blend of rock and folk have played at Wokingham Music Club and the Wokingham Festival on a number of occasions and Andrew said their distinctive stage show is a great subject for good photos. He loves their music and it is certainly worth a listen. www.sprigganmist.com

3. Reliant – Broken People

This single, recorded at Pyramid Studios in

Reading is from a four-piece indie band from Wokingham and Reading who have been

championed by BBC Berkshire Introducing – www.facebook.com/WeAreReliant

4. Dennis Siggery and Neil Sadler – Don’t Want Your Tears

Dennis and Neil are a local blues rock duo and this is the opening track from their album Half & Half which was recorded at Wokingham’s No Machine Studios – www.ericstreetband.com/dennis-solo.html

5. The Room – Broken

Here’s a local band that has built up a great reputation with their live appearances and album releases,

a reputation that has grown following the release of their third album Caught by the Machine. www.theroom.band

6. That Joe Payne – End of the Tunnel

Following a wonderful appearance headlining the Wokingham Music Club (WMC) Stage at last year’s Wokingham Festival, Joe is due to be visiting us again on November 21 to perform his solo acoustic set as special guest to the legendary band Focus – www.thatjoepayne.com

7. Kepler Ten – Two from the Top

One-off lockdown single created by this three-piece trio of excellent musicians on Wokingham-based White Star Records – www.keplerten.com

8. Green Seagull – Simeon Brown

Single of wonderful psychedelic pop from this London based band who’s second album Cloud Cover is released on Wokingham-based Mega Dodo Records later this month – www.facebook.com/greenseagull

9. Bradley Watmore – Rock Bottom

Debut single from local indie acoustic singer and songwriter – http://www.facebook.com/bradleywatmore

10. Kyros – Rumour

The first single from the band’s new album Celexa Dreams on White Star Records – www.kyrosmusic.com