Get listening to Wokingham’s latest musical countdown

SUMMERTIME and the listening is easy.

Here is our latest Top Ten of Wokingham-borough influenced music, curated by Chris Hillman from White Star Records.

Each of the 10 artists featured includes music played, created or promoted in Wokingham.

You can find it on Spotify, search for Wokingham Loves Music or visit bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic – bookmark it today and discover some new sounds.

We’ll bring you some new tracks every week, giving you the chance to discover local talent, new songs and even new genres.

1. The Room – Broken

Here’s a local band that have built up a great reputation with their live appearances and album releases, a reputation that has grown following the release of their third album Caught by the Machine.

The band were due to be playing live at Cambridge Rock Festival (CRF) this weekend having been invited back again following previous successful appearances.

Sadly, like many events this year, that was cancelled but they will be appearing at the replacement CRF online event which is well worth checking out – www.theroom.band

2. That Joe Payne – End of the Tunnel

Joe is one of the best up-and-coming vocalists around and following a wonderful appearance headlining the Wokingham Music Club (WMC) Stage at last year’s Wokingham Festival, he will visit again on November 21 as special guest to the legendary band Focus.

Joe’s debut album By Name By Nature out this year is well worth checking out – www.thatjoepayne.com

3. Kepler Ten – Two from the Top

One-off lockdown single created by this three-piece trio of excellent musicians on Wokingham based White Star Records – www.keplerten.com

4. Green Seagull – Simeon Brown

Single of wonderful psychedelic pop from this London based band who’s second album Cloud Cover is released on Wokingham based Mega Dodo Records in July – www.facebook.com/greenseagull

5. Bradley Watmore – Rock Bottom

Debut single from singer/songwriter – facebook.com/bradleywatmore

6. Kyros – Rumour

This was the first single from the band’s new album Celexa Dreams on White Star Records, kyrosmusic.com

7. Katrina & The Waves

Katrina from the band will be appearing live at Wokingham Music Club on Friday, November 6 – www.katrinaandthewaves.com

8. BlueTouch – Everybody Knows

A very good local blues rock band who recorded their album 40 Miles… at Wokingham’s No Machine Studios – www.bluetouch.info

9. The Salts – Fifteen Men (John Mitchell Remix)

A remix by Reading-based producer John Mitchell originally recorded for the band’s Brave album on local record label, Braccan Records – www.thesalts.co.uk

10. Mordecai Smyth – Billywitch

Wokingham musician whose album The Mayor of Toytown is Dead was released by Wokingham-based Mega Dodo Records – www.facebook.com/stickytapeandrust