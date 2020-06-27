Get listening to Wokingham’s very own hit parade

IT’S HOT out there, and it’s hits in here.

Here is our latest Top Ten of Wokingham-borough influenced music, curated by Chris Hillman from White Star Records.

Each of the 10 artists featured includes music played, created or promoted in Wokingham.

You can find it on Spotify, search for Wokingham Loves Music or visit bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic – bookmark it today and discover some new sounds.

We’ll bring you some new tracks every week, giving you the chance to discover local talent, new songs and even new genres.

1. Reliant – Broken People

This single, recorded at Pyramid Studios in Reading is from a four piece indie band from Wokingham and Reading. They have been championed by BBC Berkshire Introducing and were due to play at Wokingham’s Hope and Anchor but then lockdown hit so sadly it was cancelled. Hopefully though we’ll get the chance to see them when restrictions are lifted – www.facebook.com/WeAreReliant

2. Dennis Siggery & Neil Sadler – Don’t Want Your Tears

Dennis & Neil are a local blues rock duo and this is the opening track from their album Half & Half. It was recorded at Neil’s Wokingham based recording studio, No Machine Studios, check out that wonderful blues guitar. Neil is also a member of BlueTouch, whilst Dennis is a also member of the Eric Street Band – www.ericstreetband.com/dennis-solo.html

3. The Room – Broken

Here’s a local band that has built up a great reputation with their live appearances and album releases, a reputation that has grown following the release of their third album ‘Caught by the Machine’. www.theroom.band

4. That Joe Payne – End of the Tunnel

Following a wonderful appearance headlining the Wokingham Music Club (WMC) Stage at last year’s Wokingham Festival, Joe will be visiting us again on November 21st to perform his solo acoustic set as special guest to the legendary band Focus at WMC. – www.thatjoepayne.com

5. Kepler Ten – Two from the Top

One off lockdown single created by this three-piece trio of excellent musicians on Wokingham based White Star Records – www.keplerten.com

6. Green Seagull – Simeon Brown

Single of wonderful psychedelic pop from this London based band who’s second album ‘Cloud Cover’ is released on Wokingham based Mega Dodo Records in July – www.facebook.com/greenseagull

7. Bradley Watmore – Rock Bottom

Debut single from local singer / songwriter – www.facebook.com/bradleywatmore

8. Kyros – Rumour

This was the first single from the band’s new album ‘Celexa Dreams’ on White Star Records – www.kyrosmusic.com

9. The Salts – Fifteen Men (John Mitchell Remix)

A remix of the track by renowned Reading based producer John Mitchell that was originally recorded for the band’s ‘Brave’ album on local record label, Braccan Records – www.thesalts.co.uk

10. Mordecai Smyth – Billywitch

Wokingham musician who’s album ‘The Mayor of Toytown is Dead’ was released on Wokingham based Mega Dodo Records – www.facebook.com/stickytapeandrust