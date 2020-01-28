Get your running shoes on, there's still time to join the Wokingham Half

THERE IS still time to enter Berkshire’s first half marathon of the year.

The Wokingham Half Marathon on Sunday, February 23 starts at 10am from Cantley Park, where runners will tackle the 13.1 mile circuit — finishing in the same place.

The course is fully closed to traffic and runs on flat rural roads.

For the thrill of crossing the finish line, children can enter the new Wokingham Mini Mile family run.

The one mile route set to get the youngsters involved and active, is chip-timed and offers medals for all.

The event is approved by the United Kingdom Athletics (UKA), with a race village offering sports massages, shower facilities and catering.

“Wokingham Half Marathon is a great annual event for the Borough residents to enjoy. I wish all participants every success in this fantastic weekend,” said Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure.

“I would also like to take this opportunity, to thank all those who have contributed to the event; organisers, sponsors and volunteers. All your hard work is much appreciated.”

Anyone over 17 is welcome to join the marathon, with places still available from £26.

To take part in either race, visit https://wokinghamhalf.co.uk/.