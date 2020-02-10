Gigs around Wokingham borough and beyond – 2020

Each week, we print the biggest local gig guide you’ll find anywhere.

And now we’re bringing it in pixels to your computer. The reason? There’s too many gigs to fit into our print edition, so we’ve had to be selective.

The following gigs are all taking place within 10 miles of Wokingham’s town centre, including other towns and villages in the borough

Are your gigs not listed here? Drop us an email at events@wokinghampaper.co.uk and we’ll add them here.

Monday, February 10

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. Breabach. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. Skint Mondays. Details: 0118 959 7196.

READING – The Retreat, St John’s Street RG1 4EH. Blue Monday. Details: 0118 376 9159.

Tuesday, February 11

BRACKNELL – The Acoustic Couch, The Ring RG12 1JG. Graham Steel Music Company New Music Tuesday. Details: www.theacousticcouch.co.uk

HIGH WYCOMBE – Caledonian Bar, Wycombe Wanderers Football Club, Adams Park, Hillbottom Road HP12 4HJ. Pauly Zarb. Noon-3pm. Details: 01494 472100.

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. Comedy at The Turtle. Details: 0118 959 7196.

READING – RISC, London Street RG1 4PS. Jam in Reading: Mark Burton Quartet. Details: 0118 958 3555.

Wednesday, February 12

BRACKNELL – The Acoustic Couch, The Ring RG12 1JG. Open mic night. Details: www.theacousticcouch.co.uk

READING – The Castle Tap, Castle Street RG1 7RJ. Sea Shanty night. Details: 0118 958 0473.

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. BBC Introducing: Scrounge and Reliant. Details: 0118 959 7196.

READING – RISC, London Street RG1 4PS. Bohemian Night. Details: 0118 958 3555.

SONNING – Reading Rugby Club, Holme Park RG4 6ST. Traditional jazz night with Kevin Grenfell and his Jazz Giants. Details: readingjazzclub.com

TWYFORD – The Golden Cross, Waltham Road RG10 9EG. Open mic with Damian Delahunty. Details: 0118 934 0180.

Thursday, February 13

CAMBERLEY – Mr Bumble, London Road GU17 9AP. Open mic night. Details: 01276 32691.

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. Reggae Reggae Show. Miranda and the Koolnotes. Details: 0118 959 7196.

READING – RISC, London Street RG1 4PS. Gli Avanzi with Ewen Baird and Nick Hill. Details: 0118 958 3555.

WOKINGHAM – Victoria Arms, Easthampstead Road RG40 2EH. Open mic night. Details: 0118 978 3023.

Friday, February 14

BRACKNELL – The Acoustic Couch, The Ring RG12 1JG. Free Peace Sweet and Corvus. Details: www.theacousticcouch.co.uk

BRACKNELL – The Keller, Coppid Beech Hotel, John Nike Way RG12 8TF. Elton John Solo Tribute. Details: 01344 303333.

BRACKNELL – The Royal Oak, London Road RG12 2NN. Soul’d Out. Details: 01344 422622.

CAMBERLEY – Carpenters Arms, Park Street GU15 3PE. DisCover. Details: 01276 63676.

CHURCH CROOKHAM – The Fox and Hounds, Crookham Road GU51 5NP. The Miller Family. Details: 01252 663686.

FARNBOROUGH – The Alexandra, Victoria Road GU14 7PH. Open Mic Night. Details: 01252 519964.

FLEET – The Harlington, Fleet Road, GU51 4BY. The Neil Diamond Story. 01252 811009.

PLAYHATCH – The Flowing Spring, Henley Road RG4 9RB. Singalong with Nick. Details: 0118 969 98978.

READING – The Facebar, Ambrose Place, Chatham Street RG1 7JE. Wicked Boy Fridays. Details: 0118 956 8188.

READING – O’Neill’s, Friar Street RG1 1DB. Ross Duo. Details: 0118 960 6580.

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. Wake Up and Make Love To Me: Dury Service. 1991-1999: Influences Special – Slipmatt and Guests. Details: 0118 959 7196.

READING – RISC, London Street RG1 4PS. La Mort Subite. Details: 0118 958 3555.

WARFIELD – The New Leathern Bottle, Jealotts Hill RG42 6ET. The Missing Men. Details: 01344 421282.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Majestics. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

WOKINGHAM – The White Horse, Easthampstead Road RG40 3AF. Abba Stars tribute show. Details: 0118 979 7402.

Saturday, February 15

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. Blue Hayz. Details: 01344 420572.

BRACKNELL – Garth Hill College, Bull Lane RG42 2AD. Spriggan Mist presents The Enchanted Market 2020: Stalls, talks, lectures and family fun. Live music from Odette Michell, The Mantic Muddlers, Ryewolf, ELTEL, Tomorrow Bird, Humstrum, WolfNote, Cloud Cat, Jim Cozens, Moonlight Foxes, Marc Woosnam, Grand Old Uke of Dork, Paul Player, Toxic Sofa, Evert Outen, Ashleigh Hennessy. From 11am. Tickets from £2. Details: www.enchanted-market.co.uk

CAMBERLEY – Mr Bumble, London Road GU17 9AP. Damo and Dynamites. Details: 01276 32691.

CROWTHORNE – Royal British Legion, Wellington Road RG45 7LJ. Valentine’s Disco with Big Dan. Details: 01344 772161.

FARNBOROUGH – The Alexandra, Victoria Road GU14 7PH. The Cherry Pickers. Details: 01252 519964.

FLEET – The Falkners Arms, Falkners Close, Ancells Farm GU51 2XF. Vintage Sound Collective. Details: 01252 811311.

FRIMLEY – The Railway Arms, High Street GU16 7JE. Broken Bones. Details: 01276 21730.

FRIMLEY GREEN – Frimley Green Working Men’s Club, Sturt Road GU16 6HX. Avarice. Details: 01252 835322.

HURST – The Elephant & Castle, Lodge Road RG10 0EH. Elvis and His Mother. Details: 0118 934 0886.

LOWER EARLEY – Maiden place social club, Maiden Place RG6 3HA. Amanda Hague. Details: 0118 926 0850.

READING – The Butler, Chatham Street RG1 7DS. Thickcut. Details: 0118 959 5500.

READING – The Facebar, Ambrose Place, Chatham Street RG1 7JE. Romance Is Dead all-dayer. Details: 0118 956 8188.

READING – Grosvenor Casino Reading, Rose Kiln Lane RG2 0SN. DJ Lynton. Details: 0118 402 7800.

READING – RISC, London Street RG1 4PS. Hugh Turner Heavy Funk Quartet. Details: 0118 958 3555.

READING – Rising Sun Arts Centre, Silver Street RG1 2ST. Club Velocity: In Malcolm We Trust, Number 10, Wolfs, Eat Daddy Eat, The New Puritans. Details: 0118 986 6788.

READING – South Street. Readiophonics. Details: 0118 960 6060.

READING – Salisbury Conservative Club, Kings Road RG1 4HX. Paddington. Details: 0118 926 5804.

READING – The Turks, London Road RG1 5BJ. Band Substance. Details: 0118 957 6930.

WEST END – West End Social Club, High Street GU26 9PL. Deuce Duo and Disco. Details: 01276 858501.

WOKINGHAM – Hope and Anchor, Station Road RG40 2AD. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights with Pig & Dan. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. The Ultimate Saturday night disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ night. Details: 0118 977 4548.

WOKINGHAM – The Roebuck, Market Place RG40 1AL. Chris Moy Band. Details: 0118 979 6486.

WOKINGHAM – Victoria Arms, Easthampstead Road RG40 2EH. Shaky Ground. Details: 0118 978 3023.

Sunday, February 16

BRACKNELL – Garth Hill College, Bull Lane RG42 2AD. Spriggan Mist presents The Enchanted Market 2020: Stalls, talks, lectures and family fun. Live music from Odette Michell, The Mantic Muddlers, Ryewolf, ELTEL, Tomorrow Bird, Humstrum, WolfNote, Cloud Cat, Jim Cozens, Moonlight Foxes, Marc Woosnam, Grand Old Uke of Dork, Paul Player, Toxic Sofa, Evert Outen, Ashleigh Hennessy. From 11am. Tickets from £2. Details: www.enchanted-market.co.uk

READING – Community Hall, Watlington House, Watlington Street, RG1 4RJ. Readifolk : North Sea Gas. Details: www.readifolk.org.uk

READING – The Face Bar, Ambrose Place RG1 7JE. Heavy Pop presents Sorry and special guests. Details: 0118 956 8188.

WEST END – West End Social Club, High Street GU26 9PL. Chris Kenward. Details: 01276 858501.

Monday, February 17

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. Steve Knightley: Pass Notes, The Stories Behind The Songs. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. Skint Mondays. Details: 0118 959 7196.

Tuesday, February 18

BRACKNELL – The Acoustic Couch, The Ring RG12 1JG. Graham Steel Music Company New Music Tuesday. Details: www.theacousticcouch.co.uk

FLEET – The Harlington, Fleet Road, GU51 4BY. Fleet Jazz Club. 01252 811009.

READING – Palmer Park Avenue, Wokingham Road RG6 1LF. Tuesday night tunes. Details: 0118 966 3938.

READING – RISC, London Street RG1 4PS. Jam Doughnuts. Details: 0118 958 3555.

Wednesday, February 19

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. BBC Introducing presents Warp Rays and Fatberg. Details: 0118 959 7196.

READING – RISC, London Street RG1 4PS. The Bohemian Night. Details: 0118 958 3555.

TWYFORD – The Golden Cross, Waltham Road RG10 9EG. Open mic with Damian Delahunty. Details: 0118 934 0180.

WOKINGHAM – Hope and Anchor, Station Road RG40 2AD. Wokingham Folk and Acoustic

Blues Club. Details: facebook.com/WokFAB

Thursday, February 20

BRACKNELL – The Acoustic Couch, The Ring RG12 1JG. Made With Love and Profanity Music presents Transients, Weaponry and Our Fate.. Details: www.theacousticcouch.co.uk

BRACKNELL – South Hill Park, Ringmead RG12 7PA. Mark T and support. Details: 01344 484123.

CAMBERLEY – Mr Bumble, London Road GU17 9AP. Open mic night. Details: 01276 32691.

READING – RISC, London Street RG1 4PS. Silver Heels Swing Jazz Band. Details: 0118 958 3555.

WOKINGHAM – Victoria Arms, Easthampstead Road RG40 2EH. Open mic night. Details: 0118 978 3023.

Friday, February 21

BRACKNELL – The Acoustic Couch, The Ring RG12 1JG. Crooked Sky and Rise of the Machine with Chillin Marla. Details: www.theacousticcouch.co.uk

BRACKNELL – The Keller, Coppid Beech Hotel, John Nike Way RG12 8TF. George Michael Solo Tribute. Details: 01344 303333.

CAMBERLEY – Camberley Theatre, Knoll Road GU15 3SY. Boogie Wonderland. Details: 01276 707600.

CAMBERLEY – Mr Bumble, London Road GU17 9AP. The Junkyard Dogs Details: 01276 32691.

CHURCH CROOKHAM – The Fox and Hounds, Crookham Road GU51 5NP. The Firm. Details: 01252 663686.

CROWTHORNE – Wellington Health & Fitness Club, Dukes Ride, RG45 7PT. Abi Powell Live in Fives. Details: 01344 444244.

EMMBROOK – Emmbrook Sports & Social, Lowther Road RG41 1JB. Wokingham Music Club presents The Jigantics. 8pm. £14. Details: www.wokinghammusicclub.co.uk

READING – The Face Bar, Ambrose Place, Chatham Street RG1 7JE. LBM x REMS x RUDNB. Details: 0118 956 8188.

READING – The Castle Tap, Castle Street RG1 7RJ. Larkham and Hall. Details: 0118 958 0473.

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. 1991-1999: New Bass Order Special – Brockie and MC Det. Details: 0118 959 7196.

READING – O’Neill’s, Friar Street RG1 1DB. Rockateers. Details: 0118 960 6580.

READING – RISC, London Street RG1 4PS. Limpopo Groove. Details: 0118 958 3555.

TWYFORD – The Golden Cross, Waltham Road RG10 9EG. Graffiti Child. Details: 0118 934 0180.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. DJ Norman 80s Disco. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Marisa Rodriguez Duo followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, February 22

ASCOT – Jagz, Station Hill SL5 9EG. Mojo. Details: 01344 878100.

BAGSHOT – The Foresters, London Road GU19 5DH. Utter Madness duo. Details: 01276 472038.

BRACKNELL – The Acoustic Couch, The Ring RG12 1JG. Red Tap Resistance and The 11. Details: www.theacousticcouch.co.uk

CAMBERLEY – Camberley Theatre, Knoll Road GU15 3SY. Be Bop A Lula. Details: 01276 707600.

CAMBERLEY – Mr Bumble, London Road GU17 9AP. Black Shot Rose. Details: 01276 32691.

CROWTHORNE – Crowthorne Inn, High Street RG45 7AD. The Originals.

EMMBROOK – Emmbrook Sports & Social, Lowther Road RG41 1JB. The Makeshifts: pop, rock and indie. £3.

FARNBOROUGH – The Alexandra, Victoria Road GU14 7PH. Piston Broke. Details: 01252 519964.

FLEET – The Falkners Arms, Falkners Close, Ancells Farm GU51 2XF. Black Market. Details: 01252 811311.

FLEET – The Harlington, Fleet Road, GU51 4BY. 24k Bruno. 01252 811009.

FRIMLEY – The Railway Arms, High Street GU16 7JE. Thunderhead. Details: 01276 21730.

FRIMLEY GREEN – Frimley Green Working Men’s Club, Sturt Road GU16 6HX. Free juke box. Details: 01252 835322.

HIGH WYCOMBE – Caledonian Bar, Wycombe Wanderers Football Club, Adams Park, Hillbottom Road HP12 4HJ. Pauly Zarb. Noon-3pm. Details: 01494 472100.

READING – The Butler, Chatham Street RG1 7DS. Green Embers. Details: 0118 959 5500.

READING – The Face Bar, Ambrose Place RG1 7JE. Matt Long and the Revenant Ones. Details: 0118 956 8188.

READING – Grosvenor Casino Reading, Rose Kiln Lane RG2 0SN. Beyonce Tribute. Details: 0118 402 7800.

READING – The Hexagon. Sun Records: The Concert. Details: 0118 960 6060.

READING – The Horn, Castle Street RG1 2LS. Goldeneye. Details: 0118 957 4794.

READING – The Palmer Tavern, Wokingham Road RG6 1JL. Mythicals. Details: 0118 935 1009.

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. Heavy Pop: Grimm Grimm and UBIK. Details: 0118 959 7196.

READING – RISC, London Street RG1 4PS. The Mark II. Details: 0118 958 3555.

READING – Salisbury Conservative Club, Kings Road RG1 4HX. Superstarz Disco. Details: 0118 926 5804.

WEST END – West End Social Club, High Street GU26 9PL. Flashback. Details: 01276 858501.

WOKINGHAM – Hope and Anchor, Station Road RG40 2AD. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights with Pig & Dan. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. The Ultimate Saturday night disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ night. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Sunday, February 23

BRACKNELL – South Hill Park, Ringmead RG12 7PA. Wilde Sundays: Eltel, Hannah Turner and Beth De Bacci. Details: 01344 484123.

READING – Community Hall, Watlington House, Watlington Street, RG1 4RJ. Readifolk Singers Night. Details: www.readifolk.org.uk

TWYFORD – Waggon and Horses, High Street RG10 9AJ. Jive Alive with Pete G and Special Guests. Details: 0118 934 0376.

WOKINGHAM – The Leafy Elephant, Peach Place RG40 1LY. Sunday afternoon jazz with Jazz Report. 2pm. Free, booking essential. Details: 0118 334 2623.

Monday, February 24

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. McGoldrick, McCusker and Doyle . Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. Skint Mondays. Details: 0118 959 7196.

Tuesday, February 25

BRACKNELL – The Acoustic Couch, The Ring RG12 1JG. Graham Steel Music Company New Music Tuesday. Details: www.theacousticcouch.co.uk

READING – RISC, London Street RG1 4PS. Tuesday Night Music Club featuring Mixtape Rock n Roll. Details: 0118 958 3555.

Wednesday, February 26

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. BBC Introducing: Ash The Author and Borjad Luis. Details: 0118 959 7196.

READING – RISC, London Street RG1 4PS. Bohemian Night. Details: 0118 958 3555.

TWYFORD – The Golden Cross, Waltham Road RG10 9EG. Open mic with Damian Delahunty. Details: 0118 934 0180.

Thursday, February 27

BRACKNELL – South Hill Park, Ringmead RG12 7PA. Riot Act. Details: 01344 484123.

CAMBERLEY – Camberley Theatre, Knoll Road GU15 3SY. Sounds of the 80s. Details: 01276 707600.

READING – Marilyn’s Speakeasy, Smoking Billy’s, St Mary’s Butts RG1 2LG. Jazz evening with Lea Lyle Quartet. Details: 0118 957 3500.

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. Fab Fish Fry with Count Skylarkin and Jack Hollywood. Details: 0118 959 7196.

READING – RISC, London Street RG1 4PS. Fleur Stevenson’s Jazz Singers night. Details: 0118 958 3555.

Friday, February 28

BRACKNELL – The Acoustic Couch, The Ring RG12 1JG. Wise Monkeys. Details: www.theacousticcouch.co.uk

BRACKNELL – The Keller, Coppid Beech Hotel, John Nike Way RG12 8TF. I Got Soul presents Tina Turner tribute. Details: 01344 303333.

CHURCH CROOKHAM – The Fox and Hounds, Crookham Road GU51 5NP. .Indecision Details: 01252 663686.

EARLEY – The George, Loddon Bridge Road RG6 7EN. SATG and support. Details: 0118 926 1844.

READING – The Face Bar, Ambrose Place, Chatham Street RG1 7JE. Perk. Details: 0118 956 8188.

READING – O’Neill’s, Friar Street RG1 1DB. Fantastic Elastic. Details: 0118 960 6580.

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. Subfactory 15th Bday Bash. Details: 0118 959 7196.

READING – RISC, London Street RG1 4PS. High Grade Dub and Roots Selection. Details: 0118 958 3555.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Hudson’s Choice. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Soul What Duo followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

WOKINGHAM – The White Horse, Easthampstead Road RG40 3AF. Ryan Davies. Details: 0118 979 7402.

Saturday, February 29

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. Dukes of Rock. Details: 01344 420572.

BRACKNELL – Jennett’s Park Community Centre, Sparrowhawk Way RG12 8EB. Mind Music Event: C’est La Door, Kinangels and more. £10, includes food. Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk/mind-music-event-amber

BRACKNELL – The Keller, Coppid Beech Hotel, John Nike Way RG12 8TF. The Ed Sheeran Experience. Details: 01344 303333.

BRACKNELL – South Hill Park, Ringmead RG12 7PA. Martin Speake Quartet with Ethan Iverson. Details: 01344 484123.

READING – The Face Bar, Ambrose Place RG1 7JE. The RIsing Tour with Scarlet Rebels and Revival. Details: 0118 956 8188.

READING – Grosvenor Casino Reading, Rose Kiln Lane RG2 0SN. Grease v Dirty Dancing. Details: 0118 402 7800.

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. The Scarlet Vixens Purple Peep Show. Heavy Pop: Animal House and Self Help. Details: 0118 959 7196.

READING – RISC, London Street RG1 4PS. The Fusion 6. Details: 0118 958 3555.

WOKINGHAM – Hope and Anchor, Station Road RG40 2AD. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights with Pig & Dan. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. The Ultimate Saturday night disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ night. Details: 0118 977 4548.

WOKINGHAM – The White Horse, Easthampstead Road RG40 3AF. The Peachy Beat Band. Details: 0118 979 7402.

WOODLEY – The Waterside, Fairwater Drive RG5 3EZ. The Skangsters. Details: 0118 342 0171.

Sunday, March 1

READING – Community Hall, Watlington House, Watlington Street, RG1 4RJ. Readifolk : The Chris Cleverley Trio. Details: www.readifolk.org.uk

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock and Earl Slick (tickets only). Details: 0118 959 7196.

READING – RISC, London Street RG1 4PS. American Old Time Picking Session. Dreading Poetry Slam. Details: 0118 958 3555.

Monday, March 2

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. Nancy Kerr and James Fagan. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. Skint Mondays. Details: 0118 959 7196.

Tuesday, March 3

BRACKNELL – The Acoustic Couch, The Ring RG12 1JG. Graham Steel Music Company New Music Tuesday. Details: www.theacousticcouch.co.uk

Wednesday, March 4

TWYFORD – The Golden Cross, Waltham Road RG10 9EG. Open mic with Damian Delahunty. Details: 0118 934 0180.

Friday, March 6

CAMBERLEY – Camberley Theatre, Knoll Road GU15 3SY. The Roy Orbison Story. Details: 01276 707600.

CHURCH CROOKHAM – The Fox and Hounds, Crookham Road GU51 5NP. Apache Rose. Details: 01252 663686.

READING – The Castle Tap, Castle Street RG1 7RJ. LGBT+ Open Mic Night in association with RU LGBT Society. Details: 0118 958 0473.

READING – O’Neill’s, Friar Street RG1 1DB. Ross Duo. Details: 0118 960 6580.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Up2NoGood. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, March 7

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. The Silver Searchers. Details: 01344 420572.

WOKINGHAM – Hope and Anchor, Station Road RG40 2AD. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights with Pig & Dan. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. The Ultimate Saturday night disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ night. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Sunday, March 8

SONNING – The Mill at Sonning, Sonning Eye RG4 6TY. The Pasadena Roof Orchestra. Details: 0118 969 8000.

READING – Community Hall, Watlington House, Watlington Street, RG1 4RJ. Readifolk: Well I’m Blowed Theme Night. Details: www.readifolk.org.uk

Monday, March 9

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. Peter Knight and John Spiers. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. Skint Mondays. Details: 0118 959 7196.

Tuesday, March 10

BRACKNELL – The Acoustic Couch, The Ring RG12 1JG. Graham Steel Music Company New Music Tuesday. Details: www.theacousticcouch.co.uk

Wednesday, March 11

READING – The Castle Tap, Castle Street RG1 7RJ. Sea Shanty night. Details: 0118 958 0473.

Friday, March 13

CHURCH CROOKHAM – The Fox and Hounds, Crookham Road GU51 5NP. The Turn. Details: 01252 663686.

READING – The Castle Tap, Castle Street RG1 7RJ. Sharabang. Details: 0118 958 0473.

READING – O’Neill’s, Friar Street RG1 1DB. Al Jenkins. Details: 0118 960 6580.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. PinkFish. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, March 14

WOKINGHAM – Hope and Anchor, Station Road RG40 2AD. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights with Pig & Dan. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. The Ultimate Saturday night disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ night. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Sunday, March 15

READING – Community Hall, Watlington House, Watlington Street, RG1 4RJ. Readifolk: Jack Rutter. Details: www.readifolk.org.uk

SONNING – The Mill at Sonning, Sonning Eye RG4 6TY. The Jive Aces Big Beat Revue. Details: 0118 969 8000.

Monday, March 16

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. Rowan Godel, Benji Kirkpatrick and Tim Cotterell. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. Skint Mondays. Details: 0118 959 7196.

Tuesday, March 17

BRACKNELL – The Acoustic Couch, The Ring RG12 1JG. Graham Steel Music Company New Music Tuesday. Details: www.theacousticcouch.co.uk

READING – O’Neill’s, Friar Street RG1 1DB. St Patrick’s Party: Fantastic Elastic, Stratospheres, Juno. Details: 0118 960 6580.

Thursday, March 19

CAMBERLEY – Camberley Theatre, Knoll Road GU15 3SY. Manilow. Details: 01276 707600.

Friday, March 20

CHURCH CROOKHAM – The Fox and Hounds, Crookham Road GU51 5NP. Stolen ID. Details: 01252 663686.

READING – O’Neill’s, Friar Street RG1 1DB. The Rocketeers. Details: 0118 960 6580.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. BlueHayz. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, March 21

WOKINGHAM – Hope and Anchor, Station Road RG40 2AD. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights with Pig & Dan. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. The Ultimate Saturday night disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ night. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Sunday, March 22

READING – Community Hall, Watlington House, Watlington Street, RG1 4RJ. Readifolk singers night. Details: www.readifolk.org.uk

SONNING – The Mill at Sonning, Sonning Eye RG4 6TY. The Searchers and Hollies Experience. Details: 0118 969 8000.

Monday, March 23

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. Feast of Fiddles. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. Skint Mondays. Details: 0118 959 7196.

Tuesday, March 24

BRACKNELL – The Acoustic Couch, The Ring RG12 1JG. Graham Steel Music Company New Music Tuesday. Details: www.theacousticcouch.co.uk

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. Feast of Fiddles. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Thursday, March 26

ASCOT – Jagz, Station Hill SL5 9EG. Berkshire Maestros jazz evening. Details: 01344 878100.

Friday, March 27

CHURCH CROOKHAM – The Fox and Hounds, Crookham Road GU51 5NP. Off The Record. Details: 01252 663686.

READING – The Face Bar, Ambrose Place RG1 7JE. Mark Pontin Group. Details: 0118 956 8188.

READING – O’Neill’s, Friar Street RG1 1DB. The Stratospheres. Details: 0118 960 6580.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Gas Trick Band. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

WOKINGHAM – The Whitty Theatre, Luckley House School, Luckley Road RG40 3EU. Wokingham Music Club presents Katrina from Katrina & The Waves. 7.30pm. £18, or £20 on door if available. Details:www.wokinghammusicclub.co.uk

Saturday, March 28

READING – The Face Bar, Ambrose Place RG1 7JE. Crazy Cowboy Festival with 5ft Gorilla Riot. Details: 0118 956 8188.

WOKINGHAM – Hope and Anchor, Station Road RG40 2AD. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights with Pig & Dan. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. The Ultimate Saturday night disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ night. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Sunday, March 29

SONNING – The Mill at Sonning, Sonning Eye RG4 6TY. The Neil Diamond and Barbara Streisand Show. Details: 0118 969 8000.

Monday, March 30

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. Daoiri Farrell. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

READING – The Purple Turtle, Gun Street RG1 2JR. Skint Mondays. Details: 0118 959 7196.

Tuesday, March 31

BRACKNELL – The Acoustic Couch, The Ring RG12 1JG. Graham Steel Music Company New Music Tuesday. Details: www.theacousticcouch.co.uk

Friday, April 3

CHURCH CROOKHAM – The Fox and Hounds, Crookham Road GU51 5NP. The Miller Family. Details: 01252 663686.

READING – O’Neill’s, Friar Street RG1 1DB. Hustler. Details: 0118 960 6580.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, April 4

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. Said & Done. Details: 01344 420572.

Sunday, April 5

SONNING – The Mill at Sonning, Sonning Eye RG4 6TY. The Everley Brothers Dream. Details: 0118 969 8000.

Monday, April 6

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. Phil Beer’s Patron’s Evening. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Wednesday, April 8

READING – The Castle Tap, Castle Street RG1 7RJ. Sea Shanty night. Details: 0118 958 0473.

Friday, April 10

CHURCH CROOKHAM – The Fox and Hounds, Crookham Road GU51 5NP. Keely and The Dealers. Details: 01252 663686.

READING – O’Neill’s, Friar Street RG1 1DB. Fantastic Elastic. Details: 0118 960 6580.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Majestics. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

WOKINGHAM – The Whitty Theatre, Luckley House School, Luckley Road RG40 3EU. Wokingham Music Club presents The Small Fakers. 8pm. £17. Details:www.wokinghammusicclub.co.uk

Easter Monday, April 13

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. CLOSED. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Tuesday, April 14

CHURCH CROOKHAM – The Fox and Hounds, Crookham Road GU51 5NP. The Undercovers. Details: 01252 663686.

Friday, April 17

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. DisCover. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, April 18

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. Self Preservation Society. Details: 01344 420572.

Monday, April 20

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. Billy Mitchell and Bob Fox. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Friday, April 24

CHURCH CROOKHAM – The Fox and Hounds, Crookham Road GU51 5NP. Tequila Chase. Details: 01252 663686.

READING – O’Neill’s, Friar Street RG1 1DB. Fantastic Elastic. Details: 0118 960 6580.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Wise Monkeys. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Monday, April 27

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. Steve Tilston and Jez Low. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Friday, May 1

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Graffiti Child. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, May 2

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. Damo and the Dynamites. Details: 01344 420572.

Sunday, May 3

SONNING – The Mill at Sonning, Sonning Eye RG4 6TY. The Definitive Rat Pack. Details: 0118 969 8000.

Friday, May 8

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, May 9

WOKINGHAM – Hope and Anchor, Station Road RG40 2AD. The Aultones. Details: 0118 978 0918.

Monday, May 11

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. Fairport Convention. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Wednesday, May 13

READING – The Castle Tap, Castle Street RG1 7RJ. Sea Shanty night. Details: 0118 958 0473.

Friday, May 15

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Sunday, May 17

SONNING – The Mill at Sonning, Sonning Eye RG4 6TY. Stars of British Jazz. Details: 0118 969 8000.

Monday, May 18

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. Daphne’s Flight. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Friday, May 22

READING – O’Neill’s, Friar Street RG1 1DB. Al Jenkins. Details: 0118 960 6580.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, May 23

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. The Silver Searchers. Details: 01344 420572.

Friday, May 29

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. Paul Tino. Details: 01344 420572.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Sunday, May 31

SONNING – The Mill at Sonning, Sonning Eye RG4 6TY. Magic: A Kind of Queen. Details: 0118 969 8000.

Monday, June 1

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. Imar. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Friday, June 5

READING – The Castle Tap, Castle Street RG1 7RJ. TwoManTing. Details: 0118 958 0473.

READING – O’Neill’s, Friar Street RG1 1DB. Fantastic Elastic Band. Details: 0118 960 6580.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Pink Fish. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, June 6

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. The Salty Dogs. Details: 01344 420572.

Sunday, June 7

SONNING – The Mill at Sonning, Sonning Eye RG4 6TY. Honky Tonk Angels. Details: 0118 969 8000.

Wednesday, June 10

READING – The Castle Tap, Castle Street RG1 7RJ. Sea Shanty night. Details: 0118 958 0473.

Friday, June 12

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Up2NoGood. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, June 13

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. Blue Hayz. Details: 01344 420572.

Friday, June 19

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. Anna Nightingale. Details: 01344 420572.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. The Gas Trick Band. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, June 20

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. The Keynotes. Details: 01344 420572.

Friday, June 26

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Graffiti Child. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Monday, June 29

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. Chris and Kellie White. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Friday, July 3

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Sunday, July 5

SONNING – The Mill at Sonning, Sonning Eye RG4 6TY. Genesis Connected. Details: 0118 969 8000.

Monday, July 6

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. 45th Anniversary Concert: Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Big Band. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Wednesday, July 8

READING – The Castle Tap, Castle Street RG1 7RJ. Sea Shanty night. Details: 0118 958 0473.

Friday, July 10

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Friday, July 17

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. Details: 01344 420572.

READING – O’Neill’s, Friar Street RG1 1DB. Rockateers. Details: 0118 960 6580.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Good Times Five. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, July 25

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. Dukes of Rock. Details: 01344 420572.

Friday, July 31

READING – O’Neill’s, Friar Street RG1 1DB. Ross Duo. Details: 0118 960 6580.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Friday, August 7

READING – O’Neill’s, Friar Street RG1 1DB. Just. Details: 0118 960 6580.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Said & Done. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, August 8

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. Uptown Traffic. Details: 01344 420572.

Wednesday, August 12

READING – The Castle Tap, Castle Street RG1 7RJ. Sea Shanty night. Details: 0118 958 0473.

Friday, August 14

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, August 15

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. DisCover. Details: 01344 420572.

Friday, August 21

READING – O’Neill’s, Friar Street RG1 1DB. Rockateers. Details: 0118 960 6580.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Friday, August 28

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Graffiti Child. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, August 29

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. Continuum Covers Band. Details: 01344 420572.

Friday, September 4

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Wednesday, September 9

READING – The Castle Tap, Castle Street RG1 7RJ. Sea Shanty night. Details: 0118 958 0473.

Friday, September 11

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Pinkfish. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Friday, September 18

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Friday, September 25

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Friday, October 2

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Friday, October 9

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. Uptown Traffic. Details: 01344 420572.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, October 10

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. The Silver Searchers. Details: 01344 420572.

Wednesday, October 14

READING – The Castle Tap, Castle Street RG1 7RJ. Sea Shanty night. Details: 0118 958 0473.

Friday, October 16

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, October 17

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. The Keynotes. Details: 01344 420572.

Monday, October 19

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. Altan. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Friday, October 23

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Majestics. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, October 24

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. Dukes of Rock. Details: 01344 420572.

Friday, October 30

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, October 31

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. DisCover. Details: 01344 420572.

Friday, November 6

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Friday, November 13

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Wise Monkeys. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Friday, November 20

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Up2NoGood. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Friday, November 27

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. Paul Tino. Details: 01344 420572.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Good Times Five. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Friday, December 4

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Graffiti Child. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Friday, December 11

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. Continuum Covers Band. Details: 01344 420572.

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Said & Done. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Saturday, December 12

BINFIELD – Binfield Club, Binfield House, Forest Road RG42 3DU. The Salrt Difs, Details: 01344 420572.

Monday, December 14

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. St Agnes Fountain. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Friday, December 18

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.

WOKINGHAM – The Gig House, The Plaza, Denmark Street RG40 2LD. Club nights. Details: 0118 912 3130.

WOKINGHAM – The Red Lion, Market Place RG40 1AL. Live music followed by disco. Details: 0118 979 5790.

WOKINGHAM – The Station Tap, Station Approach RG40 2AD. DJ Waynie M. Details: 0118 977 4548.

Monday, December 21

NETTLEBED – Village Club, High Street RG9 5DD. Belshazzar’s Feast. Details: www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. DJ Norman 80s Disco. Details: 0118 978 0918.

New Year’s Eve, Thursday, December 31

WOKINGHAM – Broad Street Tavern, Broad Street RG40 1AU. Live music. Details: 0118 978 0918.