Gillian’s vision is small but makes a mighty difference

THEY might be the size of a postcard, but they are mighty works of art. And they could be yours.

A Sue Ryder nurse has been collating a unique collection of mini masterpieces, all of which are going up for auction to help the hospice with its work across the Royal County.

Gillian Alderton, 62 and from Sulham, asked local artists, art groups, family and friends to create the artworks.

More than 100 pieces have been donated, using a range of mediums including acrylic, charcoal, watercolour and pastel. One of the pieces is by Gillian’s son Chris, guitarist in rock band The Amazons.

Since its launch last week, the mini-masterpieces auction has raised more than £2,500, with the proceeds going to the services run by the charity, which includes the day hospice in Wokingham Hospital, the Duchess of Kent Hospice and the Sue Ryder Palliative Care Hub South Oxfordshire.

Gillian says: “Coronavirus is having a devastating impact on funding and as a nurse at the Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice, I wondered what I could do to help.

“Rather than just asking friends for donations or sponsorship, I thought a postcard-sized art auction would benefit the artist, local community and charity. I hoped it would give those stuck at home during this time an opportunity to contribute.

“Art is therapy.”

And the efforts have been appreciated by Sue Ryder.

Laura Kell, head of hospice fundraising, says: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Gillian, who has given her time to organise this auction alongside her incredible contribution as a Sue Ryder Nurse.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity towards our Emergency Appeal and we hope that fundraising activities like this will provide a way for everyone to support us and go some way to making up our shortfall in funds caused by the coronavirus pandemic.”

The auction closes this Sunday, June 15. To get bidding, log on to www.givergy.uk/sueryder2020