Girls' choir from Charvil to celebrate 30th anniversary with afternoon of song

A GIRLS’ choir based in Charvil is marking its 30th anniversary with … what else, but a song?

For three decades, Suzanne Newman had welcomed girls aged nine to 18 for a Sunday evening of song, based from the village hall.

They regularly perform at home and abroad and will be visiting Ireland later this year.

The group also take part in concerts, festivals and competitions.

Suzanne’s passport includes stamps from Jersey, the Netherlands and France.

To mark this milestone, on Sunday, March 15, the current choir will be performing with former members and students from Crosfields School.

Called Treasure Beyond Measure, the performance is at Norden Farm Centre For the Arts in Maidenhead.

The programme will include some of Suzanne’s favourite songs from the past three decades including Flying Free, Hallelujah Get Happy, Bubble Trouble and a medley from the musical Les Miserables.

Tickets cost £10 and the concert starts at 3pm.

For more details, or to book tickets, call the Norden Farm box office on 01628 788997 or log on to http://www.nordenfarm.org