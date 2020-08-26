Go bananas for these bunch of banana split recipes

With National Banana Split Day on Tuesday, now’s the time to go bananas for Aldi’s homemade recipes.

Enjoy a sweet and sticky Caramelly Banana Split, a truly Tropical Banana Split, a heavenly Barbecue Chocolate version, as well as a boozy banana split recipe for the adults.

Aldi’s Caramelly Banana Split

2 servings

6 Scoops Caramel Ice Cream

2 Bananas

Squirty Cream

Sprinkles

Slice the bananas down the middle and place in a bowl.

Scoop the ice cream through the centre.

Top with squirty cream and decorate with sprinkles.

Try heating the banana under the grill for 2 minutes for a delicious hot and cold combo.

Aldi’s Tropical Banana Split

1 serving

Banana

50g prepared Lets Eat Mango Chunks

50g prepared Lets Eat Pineapple Chunks

70g Brooklea Raspberry, Blueberry and Cranberry Yogurt

30g Crunchy Oat Raisin and Almond Granola

Chop the pineapple and mango chunks finely.

Peel the banana and cut in half lengthways.

Put on a plate, put the chopped fruits between the halves, drizzle over the yogurt and sprinkle over the granola.

Try different flavours of yogurt, tropical fruits and granola to make a change.

Aldi’s Barbecue Chocolate Banana Split

6 servings

6 Bananas

120g Dairyfine Giant Milk Chocolate Buttons

To serve:

Vanilla Ice Cream

Berries of your choice

Leave the bananas unpeeled and cut a slit down the centre of each banana from top to tip.

Place 5-6 chocolate buttons into the slit of each banana.

Wrap the bananas in foil.

Place the bananas, cut side up, directly onto the barbecue charcoal.

Allow to cook for 25-30 minutes. Carefully remove from the barbecue and allow to cool.

Remove from the foil.

Serve the bananas in their skins with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side.

To brighten up your Banana Split, garnish with your favourite berries.

Aldi’s Beer-infused Banana Split

1 Hobgoblin Ale

6 scoops Caramel Ice Cream

2 Bananas

Squirty Cream

Mini Marshmallows

Slice the bananas down the middle and place in a bowl

Scoop the ice cream and place in the bowl

Follow by pouring a ¼ of the Hobgoblin ale around the sides

Top with squirty cream and decorate with sprinkles and marshmallows

Try heating the banana under the grill for 2 minutes for a delicious hot and cold combo