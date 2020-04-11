Going online: Coronavirus sees Wokingham Horticultural Association hold virtual shows

The lockdown has not phased Wokingham Horticultural Association who were forced to cancel their Spring Show, which had been due to be held on Saturday, March 28.

In the capable hands of webmasters, Nick Hills and Rachael Burrows, they devised a Virtual Spring Show for their members and friends to enter online.

The Show runs over four weeks and the overall winners can look forward to a Virtual Certificate to be virtually presented by Wokingham Town Mayor, Cllr Lynn Forbes

In the first week, 120 entries were received, some coming from as far away as France from where Show Secretary, Pauline MacBrayne, has encouraged her family to enter.

Winners are to be decided by popular vote, based on a criteria of best effort in the class.

Voting takes place Sunday to Saturday and Week 1 winners will be announced this weekend.

“We wanted to keep in touch with Members and provide some interesting activities for everyone confined to home because of the lockdown, the idea of a Virtual Show developed from there,” explained Pauline.

“We are developing ideas as we go along so we should be quite good at this by week four.”

For further information visit www.w-h-a.org.uk

Pauline MacBrayne , Sheila McKeand

