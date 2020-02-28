Gordon Giltrap to entertain at Wokingham Music Club's first March gig

AN INNOVATIVE guitarist will be bringing his wealth of experience to a new concert taking place in Emmbrook next week.

Over five decades, Gordon Giltrap has delighted audiences with innovative songs and incredible arrangements.

During his concert, which will be held in the Emmbrook Sports and Social Club in Lowther Road on Friday, March 6, he will perform acoustic versions of classics such as Heartsong and Lucifer’s Cage alongside new material from his latest album The Last of England.

Organisers from Wokingham Music Club say that this is a show guaranteed to enthral guitar aficionados, acoustic enthusiasts and music lovers in general.

Tickets for this gig have sold out and a waiting list is now in operation.

Tickets cost £19, and can be bought in advance by logging on to www.ticketsource.co.uk/wokinghammusicclub