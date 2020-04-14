Gorse Ride staff show they’re all in this together with self isolation music video

Staff at a Finchampstead school have been spreading joy to their pupils, to show they’re all in this together.

53 staff from Gorse Ride Junior and Infant Schools filmed themselves dancing and singing to a popular High School Musical track.

Teacher, Deb Collins said: “Our video was masterminded and put together by one of our fantastic teachers Jo Evans.

“It was a mammoth task and Jo involved everyone from the head teacher to the site controller, including teachers, teaching assistants, SEN mentors, lunchtime controllers, breakfast and after school club assistants and the admin team across both schools.

“The timing was particularly fitting as our site controller Ryan Purser should have been getting married to Emma Gale on that day but they will now have to wait until August.”

Jo Evans explained that breaking the song down into more than 50 parts was a bit of a logistical challenge.

“I ended up sending them all the lyrics with their names, and assigned lines to each person,” she said.

“When I first put the idea to a few of my friends at the school, we really liked the song which focuses on togetherness. When I suggested it, everyone wanted to get involved.

“On Saturday we shared it on the school’s social media pages and we’ve had a great response from parents to say they and their children loved it.

“And it was a bit of a cheers to our site controller Ryan and his fiancee Emma as they were meant to be getting married that day.”

Ms Collins added: “We all want to say a huge thank you to Jo for putting this together and also to our lovely families who have inundated us with such kind messages of appreciation.”

