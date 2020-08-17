Gotta lotta Wocca: new app aims to share news of Wokingham’s cultural scene

ARTISTIC endeavours in Wokingham will soon be available at the touch of a button, thanks to a new app launching this week.

Wokingham Borough Council has appointed a new arts and culture officer and, as part of its strategy to boost the arts, it has teamed up with Volume to create a brand-new phone app that aims to celebrate all strands of the borough’s rich cultural life.

Once groups are able to meet as normal, the Wocca app will bring together book clubs, ballet events and more, all in one phone app, named after a Sxaon chieftain who owned lands around the Wokingham area.

The app includes an interactive treasure hunt called Wocca Explorers, aimed at younger families. Users take part by solving puzzles and playing mini games to earn rewards around the borough, while learning about the history, culture and people of Wokingham.

And it adds to the what’s on and leisure information that Wokingham.Today provided before lockdown started, which included an events guide, a round-up of local theatres and interviews and previews of concerts, shows and performances.

Once the coronavirus pandemic has passed and social distancing measures are relaxed, we will return to this pattern of publishing.

Wokingham Borough Council’s executive member for environment and leisure, Cllr Parry Batth, trailed the new Wocca app at last month’s executive meeting.

He is looking forward to residents downloading and using the app on their mobile devices.

He said: “There is a huge range of arts and cultural activity across the borough.

“Wocca will be a great benefit to our artistic community, which will be able to promote what they have on offer, as well as to all residents.”

A look at the Wocca interface

Volume, which is based close to St Anne’s Manor on London Road, said that its approach to Wokingham Borough Council’s brief was to build an app that consolidates information about all the events, places to visit and things to do in one place.

Users can filter the content based on their preferences.

Chris Sykes, CEO of Volume, said: “Creating a hub for arts and culture in the Wokingham Borough was an initiative before the pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions.

“Today, the Wocca app couldn’t be more timely.

“The ability to explore and know more of what’s around in your local area helps people and families to experience many hidden gems near to home.

“I’m delighted WBC is promoting local artists, clubs and businesses that would previously not be found.”