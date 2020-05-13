Government approve housebuilding until 9pm in residential areas

IN A bid to rejuvenate the housing market, building and construction work may now be allowed to continue until 9pm in residential areas.

In the evening Government briefing, housing secretary Robert Jenrick said that the housing market would be renewed with new measures.

Buying or renting a new home

And anyone in England can now move house if they follow the current guidance. This is a change from the previous rules.

This means that Estate Agencies can now open, along with show homes. And removal companies can now operate with immediate effect. But all must follow hygiene rules and social distancing measures.

House viewings are advised to be virtual but can be in person. And Mr Jenrick said that for in-person house viewings, all doors must be open to avoid unnecessary touching of objects, and the current owners or tenants must not be there.

And after the viewing, all surfaces and door handles should be thoroughly cleaned.

Housebuilding

Mr Jenrick said that the new rules would support safe housebuilding with flexible working hours.

This — he said — would need consent from the local authority first. Unless there are “very compelling reasons not to do so.”

But working hours could be extended — with immediate effect — to 9pm, Monday to Saturday in residential areas, and later in non-residential areas.

He suggested that varied start and finish times would mean that it will be easier for sites to observe social distancing, and take the pressure off public transport.

Mr Jenrick said that the housing market is key to economic revival from a financial crisis.