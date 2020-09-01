Government investment promised to boost signalling around Wokingham’s railway network

IMPROVEMENTS are due to be made to the train route connecting Twickenham, Bracknell and Virginia Water.

£9.74 million is being put aside for signalling and infrastructure enhancements.

The enhancements made to the Wessex route form part of the Feltham and Wokingham Signalling Renewal Programme.

It is hoped this will improve the reliability and flexibility of services starting from Easter 2021.

Transport secretary Grant Schapps’s plans to invest in the Wessex route were announced on Thursday, August 20 alongside the new ‘acceleration unit’.

The initiative intends to speed up the delivery of transport projects across the country by providing a new wave of funding.

Mr Schapps said: “As Britain begins to get moving once again after months of lockdown, no one should underestimate the scale of the challenge ahead.

“We want to accelerate Britain’s recovery by investing in vital infrastructure that will help get businesses back on their feet.”

The Government will be investing around £360 million in Britain’s roads and railways as part of the new scheme.