Grab your trainers: Wokingham residents encouraged to join solo Race for Life

A SPECIAL Race for Life event will take place this month, in a format Cancer Research organisers could not have predicted.

This year, the national charity has cancelled all 400 events, including the Race for Life event in Reading.

The charity is expecting a £160 million drop in income this year, combined with an additional £44 million research funding.

People across the UK are encouraged to run a Race for Life 5K in their nearest green space on Saturday, September 26.

This can be done alone or in small, socially distanced groups.

Jenny Makin, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Berkshire, said: “Covid-19 has made the fight against cancer even harder.

“With around 51,400 people diagnosed with the disease every year in the South East of England, we will never stop striving to create better treatments and to ensure people affected by cancer get the support we need.

“But we can’t do it alone. That’s why we need people to join us for a Very 2020 Race for Life.

“Vital cancer research has been delayed this year. Even though we have to Race for Life differently in 2020, nothing’s going to stop us running, walking and jogging to raise money and help beat cancer.”

There will be a live broadcast on the Cancer Research UK Race for Life Facebook page at 9.30am that morning with an energising session from a fitness expert and inspirational messages of support from people who have been through cancer.

Participants can then start their own five kilometer run.

Organisers are also inviting participants to share photos and videos on social media using the hashtag, #Very2020RaceForLife.

Ms Makin added: “Cancer is still happening right now and we won’t let 2020 stop us.

“Whether people are taking part in Race for Life this September in their local park or even in their back garden, they’ll be united by a determination to beat cancer together.

“At a time when we’re having to keep apart from each other, there is still a way to unite. We’re urging everyone who has got behind Race for Life in the past to please continue supporting us.

“Sadly, cancer touches almost every family at some time and we want to do everything we can to help give people more tomorrows with their loved ones.”

To register, visit: raceforlife.org