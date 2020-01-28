Grand Big Mac is back … and this time it's bringing home the bacon

Fast food chain with branch in Lower Earley serving extra large treat for a limited period

IT’S BIGGER and it’s back.

McDonald’s, which has a branch in Lower Earley, is celebrating the return of its Grand Big Mac.

But this is a limited edition revival: the larger than average burger is only on sale from Wednesday, January 29 to Tuesday, March 24.

And there’s a twist to the Grand Big Mac. It can be ordered with bacon, something the chain says is due to demand.

To add to the frisson of excitement, McDonald’s will also be offering customers the chance to order Big Mac Special Sauce in limited edition 50ml dipping pots. They will cost 50p each and will only be available from Wednesday, February 12, while stocks last.

Thomas O’Neill, Head of Food Marketing at McDonald’s UK&I, said: “As our most iconic McDonald’s product, we are excited to be bringing back this twist on our classic Big Mac, so fans can spend longer with the taste they love this Winter.

“It’s a firm favourite among our customers and we are delighted to bring it back once more for a limited time.

“The reaction to the news of our forthcoming limited run of Big Mac Special Sauce dipping pots has been fantastic. We are working hard to produce as much as we can before the launch in a few weeks in order to give as many people as possible the chance to enjoy Big Mac Special Sauce with all of their favourite menu items.”

The Grand Big Mac will cost £4.39 and its bacon brother will be £4.79.