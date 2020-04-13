Grants on offer to youth projects thanks to Thames Valley housebuilder

A NEW scheme has been launched, offering community groups thousands of pounds for youth projects.

Up to £100,000 is being offered to organisations that target under-18s by Persimmon Homes Thames Valley.

The house building company, in a partnership with the British Olympic Association, is taking applications for projects with a focus on sport, health, education and art in young people.

Ben Felton, Persimmon Homes Thames Valley director, said: “We are looking for groups, charities and individuals to come forward with their amazing ideas on how to spend the big cash prizes.

“We will consider anything from new clubhouses and kit, to education and arts centres, medical research and support groups.”

The winners will be decided by a national online vote, with third place receiving £20,000, second place £50,000, and first place £100,000.

Alongside the top awards, smaller grants of £1,000 will be gifted during the next couple of months, and 87 shortlisted finalists who do not win one of the main prizes will receive £5,000.

To apply, visit www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures