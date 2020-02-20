Grazeley resident calls for action on speeding after man's death – and videoing a Fiat travelling at 91mph in a 40mph zone

SPEEDING in one of Wokingham’s villages was raised at the Executive meeting, after a man died in an accident earlier this year.

Grazeley resident Simon Cooper asked a question during the meeting of Wokingham Borough Council’s ruling body, when it met on Thursday, January 20.

said that the incident, which took place on Thursday, January 30, was the second time that this had happened in three years.

He said: “Prior to both of these incidents I stood in this chamber on several occasions and asked the Councillors what they were doing about the speed issue in Grazeley, indeed, I asked the same question of the Chief Constable, Shinfield Parish Council, John Redwood and others including Charlotte Haitham Taylor.

“I also invested in a speed camera gun and provided the police with video evidence of, in particular, a Fiat 500 travelling at 91 MPH outside my property. I also petitioned the local village and provided this evidence to your Councillors.”

He added that he and his wife and now “petrified” that the same thing might happen again, and wanted to know what the council would do about speeding in the village.

In response, council leader Cllr John Halsall told Mr Cooper: “The Council and all members in this chamber acknowledge the significant impact that this road traffic collision has had, both upon Mr Cooper’s household and local residents in Grazeley, as well as the families of the deceased and passenger injured and extends its sympathies to all those involved.”

He added that a police investigation was ongoing and that the council was helping officers with their enquiries.

“It is important to note that measures to deter high speeds are already in place in the village, notably the existing 40mph speed limit, part-time 20mph speed limit outside the primary school and a number of relevant traffic warning signs,” Cllr Halsall continued.

“However, the Council is currently, in partnership with police, collating relevant road traffic, highway and safety information and supporting data to determine what further engineering interventions might be considered to prevent such a tragedy occurring again.”

He concluded: “Until the investigation is concluded and the outcome of any Coroner’s Inquest is known, it is appropriate that there should be no statement from the Council about specific proposals.

“A full and detailed response will be provided in due course.”

Before sitting down, Mr Cooper voiced his frustration with the response given.

“There is no justification for this council to wait for any further accidents or incidents,” Mr Cooper said. “It is time for action.”