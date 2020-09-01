Greek-inspired recipes to transport your dining room to the Mediterranean coastline

PART of its international dining menu, supermarket Aldi is serving up Greek recipes to give that holiday-feeling from home.

The Greek avocado and feta salad combines ripe avocados with crunchy lettuce, juicy cherry tomatoes, olives and feta — a traditional dish to whisk you away to the cobbles of Corfu.

The chicken gyros make a tasty main course to share with the family. Pan-fried chicken wrapped in a soft folded flatbread with shredded lettuce, red onion, tomatoes and some homemade traditional tzatziki.

And the halloumi kebab tower recipe combines red onion, peppers, aubergine and courgette and glaze in a sweet honey dressing.

Aldi’s Greek Avocado and Feta Salad

Ingredients

2 x 2 packs Ripe and Ready Avocados

1 Lettuce

200g Feta Cheese

1 large Red Onion

250g Cherry Tomatoes

60g Black Pitted Olives

Dressing

Juice of 1 Lemon

70ml Olive Oil

1 tsp Dried Basil

Sea Salt and Black Pepper

Method

First make the dressing.

Mix together the olive oil, lemon juice and basil.

Season with some salt and black pepper and whisk.

Cut the avocados in half.

Remove the stones and, with a spoon, scoop out the flesh.

Thinly slice the avocadoes and put into a shallow bowl.

Pour over the dressing to stop the avocados from discolouring.

Slice the lettuce and put into a large salad bowl.

Cut the tomatoes in half and add to the lettuce.

Cut the onion in half, peel and thinly slice and add to the bowl.

Drain any liquid from the cheese and cut into small chunks, then add to the salad.

Add the olives to the bowl and mix together.

Gently fold in the avocado slices with the dressing and serve.

Aldi’s Chicken Gyros

Aldi’s Chicken Gyros

Ingredients

8 Chicken Thigh Fillets

1 tbsp Olive Oil

¼ head of Iceberg Lettuce, shredded

½ Red Onion, thinly sliced

2 Salad Tomatoes, sliced

4 White Folded Flat Bread

Marinade

2 Garlic Cloves, finely chopped

30ml Lemon Juice

30ml Olive Oil

1 tbsp Freshly Chopped Mint

2 tsp Dried Oregano

1 tsp Ground Cumin

1 tsp Paprika

½ tsp Ground Cinnamon

Tzatziki

200g Greek Style Yogurt

½ Cucumber

1 Garlic Clove

15ml Lemon Juice

15ml Olive Oil

¼ tsp Salt

¼ tsp Pepper

¼ tsp Paprika

Method

Place all the ingredients for the marinade into a bowl, add the chicken thighs then leave to marinate for at least 3 hours, or preferably overnight.

Prepare the tzatziki by removing the seeds from the cucumber, then grating.

Combine the grated cucumber with all the other ingredients, then leave in the fridge until needed.

Heat a heavy-bottomed pan, add the tablespoon of oil, then cook the chicken thighs for 8-10 minutes on each side until nicely browned/charred on the outside and cooked through.

While the chicken is cooking, prepare the salad and heat the pitta bread in a hot pan for 1 minute on each side.

When cooked, cut the chicken into slices and assemble the gyros by distributing the chicken and salad between the pitta breads, then drizzle with the tzatziki.

Aldi’s Greek Halloumi Kebab Tower

Aldi’s Greek Halloumi Kebab Tower

Ingredients

Kebab

2 x 225g packs of Halloumi

1 Large Red Onion

1 Courgette

1 Red Pepper

1 Yellow Pepper

1 Aubergine

2 tbsp Honey, for glazing

4 Pitta Breads

Marinade

75ml Olive Oil

1 tbsp Dried Oregano

2 Garlic Cloves

½ Lemon, juiced

1 tsp Paprika

1 tsp Ground Cumin

½ tsp Salt

½ tsp Pepper

Tzatziki

200g Greek Style Yogurt

½ Cucumber

1 Garlic Clove

15ml Lemon Juice

15ml Olive Oil

¼ tsp Salt

¼ tsp Pepper

¼ tsp Paprika

1 Strong Wooden Kebab Skewer (or multiple thinner kebab skewers)

Method

Begin by preparing the ingredients for the kebab.

Halve the onion then cut the aubergine, courgette and peppers into chunky slices, suitable for stacking.

Slice each block of halloumi into 2 slices, around 1-2cm thick.

Mix together the ingredients for the marinade and pour over the vegetables and halloumi.

Pre-heat the oven to 200oC/Fan 180oC/Gas Mark 6.

Use one of the onion halves as the base (flat side down) and insert the skewer into the onion.

Stack the vegetables and halloumi on top of the onion, using the kebab sticks to secure them, and press down to fit as much as possible.

Top the kebab tower with the other onion half and place any vegetables you couldn’t fit onto the skewer on the tray around the base.

Roast the kebab for 30 minutes then brush with the honey and put back in the oven for a further 5-10 minutes until the vegetables are cooked and beginning to char.

While the kebab is in the oven, start the tzatziki by removing the seeds from the cucumber, then grating.

Combine the grated cucumber with all of the other tzatziki ingredients, then leave in the fridge until needed.

Carve the kebab and serve along with the tzatziki and pitta bread.