Greenfingered Daniel’s plants for Kenya

A SCHOOL student looking forward to a trip of a lifetime has used the lockdown to get Woosehill blooming.

Daniel Robson, who attends the Emmbrook School, is hoping to take part in a scheme that will see him volunteer in Kenya next summer. But to get there, he has to raise £5,000.

And to help, last Friday the 15-year-old set up a socially distanced plant stall outside his home, giving friends and neighbours the chance to freshen up their garden.

It’s just one of many initiatives he has undertaken in recent months to reach his target, including babysitting, cleaning and also going vegan.

The plant stall, he said, was inspired by his Grandpa.

“We were initially hoping to have a stall at a fair in the half-term, but we had to rethink our approach due to the pandemic,” he said.

“I am pleased to say thatI have had a mind-blowing turnout with the stall and I’m hoping to be back soon with a fresh wave.

“I’ve met so many lovely people, at a safe distance, and have connected with the Woosehill and Wokingham community.

Coronavirus notwithstanding, Daniel, who is in Year 11, will be travelling to Kenya next year with a group from The Emmbrook School and Camps International where they will spend four weeks volunteering.

Work will include building on an 18-year-old pre-existing project at camp Kenya, installing clean water supplies, building animal defences, and constructing a school.

“Not only is this trip going to have a crucial impact on those in need, but the entire experience of fundraising and travelling will also give a new perspective of the world we live in.

“I can’t tell you how much all the support I’ve received from strangers, family, friends and everyone means.

“It has taught me the importance and power of socialising, I’m proud to put that focus into helping others and learn about the world we live in and its cultures.”

To find out more about Daniel’s fundraising effort or to donate, visit: www. justgiving.com/crowdfunding/daniel-robson-kenya