Greenfingered gifts for children to give Mum this Mothering Sunday

FAMILIES looking for a hand-made gift that will last beyond Mothering Sunday will find that greenfingers will help.

Squires’ Garden Centre in Heathlands Road is organising a special long weekend of planting that will ensure the present will have staying power.

The Create and Grow event runs from Friday, March 20 through to Sunday, March 22.

For £6, children can create a basket that has three colourful plants in it. They can then decorate a bow, and present the whole thing as a present.

A total of 20% of the entry price will be donated to horticultural charity Greenfingers, which creates magical gardens for children’s hospices.

And children can also win a sticker by completing a free flower wordsearch.

There is no need to book to take part and sessions run from 9.30am to 3.30pm on the Friday and Saturday, and from 10.30am on the Sunday.

For more details, log on to www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk