Hair and beauty salon bans gossip magazines so it can #bekind

A WOKINGHAM hair and beauty salon is joining other businesses in pledging to remove gossip magazines from its premises.

The decision follows the recent death of reality television presenter Caroline Flack, confirming the news in a post on social media.

Kathryn Smith, senior stylist at the Denmark Street salon, said they will no longer provide the problematic magazines and newspapers. They have not yet decided what should replace them.

Ms Smith said they were considering food and fashion magazines, and adult colouring books, but the team are open to suggestions from their clients.

The salon’s post said: “They have always been a staple part of a haircut, but these magazines print stories that destroy lives.

“If we keep reading them, they’ll keep printing them. Let’s all make a stand together and say no to gossip”.

However, some salons believe not all gossip magazines are causing the problem.

Manager at Wokingham’s Inspirations Hair and Beauty, Maryse Petrufchke, said they have seen what other salons have been doing, and have now stopped stocking Heat or any gossip magazine.

Marc Antoni in Woodley stated it will still stock celebrity magazines Hello! and OK!

Adam West, from Forresters which has a branch in Shinfield, said the salons will still be providing Hello, OK! and Closer.

Television presenter Caroline Flack died by suicide earlier this month.

She had been arrested in December after allegations of assault and was due to appear in court next month.

After Caroline’s death people began speaking out against gossip magazines and newspapers.

Daisy Cooper, Lib Dem MP for St Albans, said: “The hounding of Caroline Flack shows that parts of the British media continue to wreak havoc on people’s lives”.

Hollyoaks actor Stephanie Davis has launched a petition to enforce stricter laws on magazines. It has 800,000 signatures so far.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised, contact Samaritans by calling free on 116 123.