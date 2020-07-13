Hair salon group Marc Antoni hopeful of appeal success after coronvirus insurance claim turned down

A LOCAL hair salon company is feeling hopeful about reimbursement, after their insurance claim was initially rejected.

Marc Antoni, which has five salons across Woodley, Henley, Caversham, Bracknell and Fleet, had paid more than £43,000 to their insurer, Hiscox for coverage of human disease-related incidents.

In April, Julie Giamattei, director of the 50-year-old family-run business was told that the five salons would not receive the £500,000 insurance payout.

Since then, Maurice Geller, the director of insurance at Direct Business Insurance has been fighting to get the salons their compensation.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has rejected all the defences put up by Hiscox, and seven other insurers withholding payment to clients.

Mr Geller told Mrs Giamattei: “If accepted by the judge at the final hearing … every insurer has to pay the policyholder. Getting closer to a favourable resolution.”

Mrs Giamattei had previously been told that Business Interruption Cover would not cover a claim relating to the coronavirus.

The claim team at Hiscox said cover can be triggered under two sections of her policy: Non-damage Denial of Access and Public Authority.

“These sections only cover Business Interruption losses where those losses result solely and directly from an interruption to your business caused by a denial of access or an inability to use the insured premises due to restrictions by the Government or a public authority.

“Unfortunately, the loss for which you have claimed is not covered by your Hiscox policy.”

But Mrs Giamattei fought the decision, stating that her salons should be covered, having closed due to the Government restrictions.

“We didn’t voluntarily close,” she said. “The Government officially closed us on Monday, March 23, to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re covered for an occurrence of notifiable human disease — it’s there in black and white.”

The company, which has 60 employees, has been able to furlough staff to save on costs.

“My children, sister-in-laws, nephews and nieces now all work within the company,” added Mrs Giamattei.