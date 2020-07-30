Hall takes top prize in Bearwood Lakes Rose Ladies Series

Georgia Hall triumphed by taking the top prize in a thrilling event at Bearwood Lakes in the Rose Ladies Series.



Having come second in all her other three Rose Series starts, Hall went one better at Bearwood Lakes by taking top spot.



It was tight at the top with Hall finishing on -1, with six other ladies on level par making the 18th green a nail bitter of a finish on the Wokingham course.



Meg MacLaren, Emily Slater, Inci Mehmet and Cara Gainer all finished in tied second along with the only two amateurs in the field of 45; Lily-May Humphries and Mimi Rhodes.



It was a great showing by teenagers, Humphries and Rhodes, and bodes well for the future of English ladies golf with both finishing tied fourth and tied seventh respectfully in their previous Rose Series events.



Hall gave full praise to the Berkshire venue and hailed the greens as the best she has played on in the country.



This was the first time an event of this stature had been played at Bearwood Lakes, a course specially chosen by Justin and Kate Rose and shows the trust they had in great friend and neighbour, owner Gary Holloway, on his club to deliver.



The series itself was the brain child of Liz Young a fellow professional. Justin Rose heard about Young’s plans to get the ladies playing again following the Coronavirus stoppage and couldn’t wait to help the ladies game, offering £35,000 in prize money for the series.



There is one more event in the series before the top golfers are invited to the grand final, named Race to the West.