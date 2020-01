YOUNG WIZARDS will be welcomed at Wokingham Library for an evening of magical fun.

Fans of the Harry Potter book series are invited to take part in the Tri-wizard Tournament.

Open to ages seven to 10, the event will include a mixture of activities to enjoy.

Harry Potter fancy dress is encouraged.

Places cost £2 and should be booked in advance.

The event runs from 4.30pm to 5.30pm on Thursday, February 6.

For more details, or to book, call the Denmark Street venue on 0118 978 1368.