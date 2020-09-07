HARRY’S WORLD: Time to get back into a routine – bring it on

Harry Bradley

This week marks the end of a very long summer holiday.

It’s now been seven months since I sat in a classroom, instead of the usual eight or so weeks over the summer.

As much as it’s going to be strange to be back on a regular schedule, it’s something I’m really looking forward to.

Getting out of the house at the same time each day.

Stepping away from the same four walls in which I’ve been in since March, will be a refreshing change of scene.

That said, the thought of going into my final year of secondary school does seem a bit daunting.

It’ll be my last ever ‘first day back’.

The thought of university applications running through everyone’s minds and A-level exams only a few months down the line.

It’s going to be a busy year.

And it will be made busier now that my job at the Everyman cinema starts back up again this week – I can’t wait, it’s such a great place to work.

But it’s the last year before me and my friends all go off to university.

Although the plan for our exams in 2021 is still up in the air, and Covid measures have been set up for the return school, I could not be more excited to go back to school.

I’ve tried to keep as productive as possible over the long summer holiday – getting all my coursework and EPQ work done in preparation for my return to ‘normal’ – and so I’m feeling confident and in a good place.

No point worrying about what might happen, I’ve just got to get on with the now.

October brings the deadline for my university application, November means ELAT tests, and for Christmas this year I’m hoping for an interview at my favoured university.

So yes, it’s going to be crazy busy and a very full on year ahead, but it marks the countdown to the end of school and the beginning of a new chapter as a Uni student.

I say bring it on.

I just have to get through A-levels first.