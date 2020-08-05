HARRY’S WORLD: To holiday or not to holiday?

Harry Bradley

It’s been a very, very long year hasn’t it?

It seems like the Australian wildfires and rumours of World War Three kicking off took place in the last decade rather than in the last few months.

But now it’s finally the summer holidays, schools out.

It feels weird because I haven’t really been at school since March so I feel as though I’ve had weeks and weeks off already.

So what to do over the next six weeks? Yes, I’ve got loads of work to do before I start Year 13 in September but right now it feels like it’s time to relax. Because, let’s face it, 2020 has been a stressful time for everyone.

So, in an act of total spontaneity, I’m flying off to Greece at the start of next week with my best friend Adam. Yes, I know that it’ll be quiet there, the clubs will be shut, even the swimming pool at the place we’re staying is out of action due to Covid.

But it’s a change of scene, the beach is down the road and it’s a chance to get away from the same four walls.

And let’s be honest, the flights were a bargain.

A stress-free getaway and a great way to ease into holidaying without parents. Sounds perfect, right? Well it was, until this week’s sudden re-lockdown of Spain.

Who really knows what’s going to happen?

But doesn’t that seems like life right now? Uncertainty is something I’m getting used to. We just don’t know what’s happening from one week, one day, to the next. So I’m rolling with it and hoping for the best.

So far, Greece seems to have managed this crisis really well – low numbers of cases and dealing with it on a local level.

Our little, quiet island getaway should hopefully be a safe haven and the trip should hopefully go according to plan.

Of course, we’re going to have to play it safe and be careful, just like if we were at home, but it seems like a relatively safe option.

And as 17-year-olds, we’re pretty low risk too., even if we do have to quarantine when we get home. Because let’s face it, our jobs have been put on hold so staying around the house for another two weeks is just more of the same.

So, here’s hoping it happens. I’ve always loved getting on a plane and going through airports, and despite the compulsory mask wearing and one-way system at Gatwick,

I can’t wait to go back to an airport and jump on a flight.

I really didn’t plan on going abroad this summer, so it feels even more of an indulgence to be looking forward to lying on a beach and eating out every day.

There’s even a volcano to hike up, for when sunbathing becomes a chore.

So with passport, euros and my mask at the ready I’m all set to go.

First up a little camping trip with friends (another unexpected trip). Let’s just hope that when I come back from a field somewhere outside of Winchester, the flight’s still on and I can take off to my Greek