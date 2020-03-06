Hat trick of honours for Finchampstead businesswoman

A HAT TRICK of honours was presented to a Finchampstead businesswoman last month, ensuring that her 20th anniversary celebrations launched with a bang.

Carol Blackford-Mills, who own digital marketing agency MRS Digital won two awards and one runner-up prize at the National Business Women’s Awards. They included business owner of the year and employer of the year.

She was runner-up for the service excellence category.

For the Business Owner of the Year award, judges wanted an entrant who had built their company from the ground-up, and made some fantastic achievements along the way.

They needed to be a committed and exemplary business owner who could demonstrate high standards of customer service.

The winner of the Employer of the Year award had to be someone who truly cares about their employees. They needed to have a history of staff satisfaction and an environment in which the whole team felt valued.

To be considered for the Service Excellence award, businesses had to illustrate their ethos of going above and beyond in order to provide quality service to their customers.

MRS Digital was founded at the end of 1999, and Ms Blackford-Mills said that since then it has grown both in regards to service offering and in number of employees.

Ms Blackford-Mills said: “Having spent 20 years building a business that I am proud to call my own, I am absolutely thrilled to receive these awards, and from such an important awarding body.

“As a woman in business, times have not always been easy, but with support from my family and the incredible MRS team I’ve persevered, and we are still going strong.

“I look forward to many more years of success.”