Have your say on Wokingham’s Covid-19 response and win a spa day

How the borough has coped with the coronavirus pandemic’s early stages is the subject of a new residents’ survey.

It is looking to shape its future responses and offering the chance to win a free spa session in return for views.

Over the past five months, the council, charities and community groups have all pulled together to provide support and advice to those in need, as well as providing support to businesses.

Now it is looking to the next step.

Cllr John Halsall, leader of the council, said: “They say emergencies bring out the best in people. And the people of Wokingham borough have really lived up to that. We have provided a one-stop-shop for our residents who have needed help throughout the pandemic and we have been there for everyone.

“Now that we have passed the peak and have the first wave behind us, it is crucial that we step back and assess how we have connected with local people, see how the pandemic has affected our residents, what services people are accessing and what changes our residents would like to see made.

“I would encourage all residents to take part in the survey and help us work together on our response to the coronavirus crisis and how we shape our services going forward.”

The first prize is the draw is a session for two at Nirvana Spa, but other prizes include a free taster session at Dinton Activity Centre, afternoon tea at Blue Orchid Bakery or up to £50 in gift vouchers to spend at other local businesses.

The survey is open until Sunday, August 23, and can be completed at https://bit.ly/WBC-CovidSurvey

Paper copies of the survey are available for download on the council’s website or by emailing feedback@wokingham.gov.uk or calling the council on 0118 974 6000.